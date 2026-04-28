Cityvarasto Oyj: Resolutions of Cityvarasto Plc's Annual General Meeting and organizational meeting of the Board of Directors

Cityvarasto Plc Company Release April 28, 2026 at 4.30 p.m. EEST

Resolutions of Cityvarasto Plc's Annual General Meeting and organizational meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Cityvarasto Plc was held on 28 April 2026 at the Company's headquarters at Vetokuja 4, FI-01610 Vantaa, Finland. Shareholders were also able to exercise their voting rights by voting in advance. In its organizational meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Company's Board of Directors elected the Chair of the Board.

Cityvarasto Plc's Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the company's financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2025.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the parent company's loss for the financial year 2025 be transferred to retained earnings (profit/loss from previous financial years), and that, based on the balance sheet as at 31 December 2025 confirmed by the General Meeting, a distribution of funds from the reserve for invested unrestricted equity be made in the total amount of EUR 0.11 per share.

The record date for the dividend payment shall be 30 April 2026, and the dividend shall be paid starting from 8 May 2026.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the ordinary Board members will be paid an annual remuneration of EUR 12,000 and the Chairman of the Board will be paid an annual remuneration of EUR 18,000 and reasonable travel expenses will be reimbursed in accordance with the company's travel policy. The annual remunerations will be paid fully in cash. The annual remuneration will be paid such that the Chairman of the Board and each ordinary Board member are paid one-twelfth (1/12) of the annual remuneration on a monthly basis.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the remuneration for the auditor be paid according to the invoice accepted by the company.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be four (4). The Annual General Meeting resolved to elect Aki Kostiander, Ville Stenroos, Salla Tuominen and Laura Vartiainen as members of the Board of Directors for a term ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to elect BDO Oy as the auditor until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Authorized Public Accountant (KHT) Taneli Mustonen will act as the auditor in charge.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide, in one or more tranches, on share issues and on the issuance of stock options and other special rights entitling to shares as referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act. The number of shares to be issued under the authorization may not exceed 800,000 shares corresponding to a maximum of approximately 9.97 % of all shares of the company. The Board of Directors shall decide on all terms and conditions of share issues and the issuance of stock options and other special rights entitling to shares. The authorization covers both the issuance of new shares and the transfer of the company's own shares. Share issues and the issuance of stock options and other special rights entitling to shares as referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue). The authorization shall remain valid until 30 June 2027. The authorization revokes all previously granted, unused authorizations concerning share issues.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of the company's own shares in one or more tranches. The amount of own shares to be acquired shall be a maximum of 800,000 shares in total. The proposed maximum number of shares to be acquired corresponds to approximately 9.97 % of the company's shares. Based on the authorization, the company may acquire its own shares only using unrestricted equity. The consideration paid for shares acquired under the authorization shall be based on the price formed in the securities markets or otherwise in a competitive procedure. The company may acquire its own shares otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed acquisition). The shares may be acquired for cancellation, to be held by the company, to be transferred further, or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors. The authorization also includes the right to accept the company's own shares as pledge. The company may enter into derivative, share lending or other arrangements customary in the capital markets as part of the acquisition of its own shares. The Board of Directors shall decide on all other matters related to the acquisition of the company's own shares. The authorization shall remain valid until 30 June 2027. The authorization revokes all previously granted, unused authorizations for the acquisition of the company's own shares.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the rights to the shares entered in the book-entry system and the rights attached thereto be declared forfeited with respect to the 300 shares held in the company's joint book-entry account opened in the name of the company on behalf of those shareholders who did not request registration of their holdings in the book-entry system within the prescribed registration period. The registration period expired on 31 March 2016 in accordance with the resolution of the General Meeting held on 22 December 2015.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company's website no later than 12 May 2026 at: https://investors.cityvarasto.fi/en/corporate_governance/general_meeting_2026.

In its organizational meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Aki Kostiander as Chair of the Board.

Further enquiries

Ville Stenroos, CEO, Cityvarasto Plc, tel. +358 29 123 4747

Matti Leinonen, CFO, Cityvarasto Plc, tel. +358 29 123 4768

Certified Adviser

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch, tel. +358 9 6162 8000

Information about Cityvarasto

Cityvarasto is a Finnish company established in 1999, operating in the self-storage sector. In addition to the parent company Cityvarasto Plc, the Cityvarasto Group includes, as its principal subsidiaries, PakuOvelle.com Oy, which specialises in van rentals, and the moving services companies Suomen Opiskelijamuutot Oy, and Ja-Ki Muutto Oy. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol CITYVA.