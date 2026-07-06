Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.: Humanoid Global Announces RideScan's Advancements in Commercial Validation

Vancouver, BC & Edinburgh, Scotland, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") ( CSE:ROBO - FWB:0XM1 - OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to provide the following update regarding RideScan Ltd. ("RideScan"), a portfolio company in which Humanoid Global holds a minority equity interest, and its ongoing efforts toward commercial validation of its robotics safety and reliability technology across multiple industries.

RideScan has entered into a non-disclosure agreement with a well-established Japanese technology company. Following commercial proposals issued by RideScan, the parties are in active discussions on the structure of an initial collaboration, including on-site technical evaluation of RideScan's technology at the company's facilities in Japan and joint promotional activities, with the potential to expand toward deployment and distribution opportunities in the Japanese market. There is no assurance that these discussions will result in a definitive agreement.

In parallel, RideScan's technology is currently being tested across multiple robotic platforms simultaneously, which management believes further supports its ability to operate across different hardware environments. RideScan expects to provide an update on the results of these multi-platform tests in the near term, subject to the completion of testing and internal review. Successful validation across multiple robotic platforms would further demonstrate RideScan's hardware-agnostic architecture.

"RideScan continues to demonstrate encouraging commercial and technical progress," said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. "We believe these developments further support RideScan's potential within the global robotics ecosystem."

RideScan also recently completed successful testing at Universal Robots A/S ("UR") office in Sheffield on UR's latest PolyScope X platform. The testing confirmed that RideScan can operate on UR's newest robotic platforms through PolyScope X, following previous testing completed in December that demonstrated RideScan's compatibility with UR's older robotic platforms through PolyScope 5 integration. Together, these milestones support RideScan's ability to deploy across both legacy and next-generation UR robots as a plug-and-play URCap.

Following the successful testing, the UR office team indicated potential introductions to UR's commercial and partnership teams. UR robots are deployed globally across a wide range of industries, with more than 100,000 robots operating worldwide1. A successful pathway to deeper commercial engagement with UR may create opportunities for future commercial engagement with UR and Teradyne Robotics, further strengthening RideScan's position within the broader robotics ecosystem, although there is no assurance that any such introductions will result in a commercial relationship or partnership.

"Our goal has always been to build infrastructure that works across the robotics industry rather than for a single robot," said Dr. Shivoh Chirayil Nandakumar, CEO of RideScan. "Seeing RideScan tested across multiple robotic platforms while opening commercial discussions in Japan is another step toward making independent safety and reliability monitoring accessible to robot operators worldwide."

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About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO FWB:0XM1 OTCQB:RBOHF ) ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the potential completion of proof-of-concept projects with a Japan-based technology distributor; the expected timing and results of multi-platform testing; the potential for introductions to UR's commercial and partnership teams; the potential for future commercial engagement with UR and Teradyne Robotics; and RideScan's ability to deploy its technology across multiple robotic platforms. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by the Company and/or RideScan at the time such information was provided, including that: discussions with the Japan-based distributor will continue in good faith and on a timely basis; testing will proceed as planned and RideScan's technology will perform as expected; potential introductions will be facilitated in due course; market conditions and demand for robotics safety technology will remain favorable; and RideScan will have sufficient resources to pursue the opportunities described herein. The Company holds an equity interest in RideScan and accordingly has a financial interest in RideScan's success; readers should consider this interest when evaluating the forward-looking information contained herein. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the risk that discussions may not result in definitive agreements or may be terminated at any time; the risk that testing may not yield favorable results or may be delayed; the risk that potential introductions may not lead to commercial relationships or partnerships; the early-stage nature of RideScan's business and technology; the Company's reliance on the performance of its portfolio companies, including RideScan, in which the Company holds an equity interest; competition in the robotics and AI sectors; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general business, economic, and market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

1 https://www.universal-robots.com/