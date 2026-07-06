VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

6 July 2026. The Vente-unique.com Group, Europe's leading Home & Living platform, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 29/06/2026 FR0010766667 72 15.91875 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 30/06/2026 FR0010766667 148 15.619595 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 01/07/2026 FR0010766667 385 15.60974 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 02/07/2026 FR0010766667 44 15.270455 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 03/07/2026 FR0010766667 382 15.150131 ALXP

Next publication: Q3 2025-2026 revenue, Tuesday 21 July 2026

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is a leading Home & Living platform in Europe. The company covers 16 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 3 million customers since its launch. Vente-unique.com also owns the Habitat brand.





ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor relations Press relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99107-vu_cp_rachat-actions-29-06_03-07-eng.pdf