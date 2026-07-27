VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

27 July 2026. The Vente-unique.com Group, Europe's leading Home & Living platform, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):
|Name of issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average daily share acquisition price
|Market
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|22/07/2026
|FR0010766667
|79
|16.439241
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|23/07/2026
|FR0010766667
|860
|16.647151
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|24/07/2026
|FR0010766667
|814
|16.972236
|ALXP
Next publication: annual 2025-2026 revenue, 12 November 2026
Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com
About Vente-unique.com
Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is a leading Home & Living platform in Europe. The company covers 16 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 3 million customers since its launch. Vente-unique.com also owns the Habitat brand.
|
ACTUS finance & communication
|Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume
|Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
|Investor relations
|Press relations
|vente-unique@actus.fr
|acdudicourt@actus.fr
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
|+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
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https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99527-vu_cp_rachat-actions-20-24_07-eng.pdf
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