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WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667 | Ticker-Symbol: 8M8
Stuttgart
29.06.26 | 18:16
15,650 Euro
-0,63 % -0,100
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,70016,00018:43
Actusnews Wire
29.06.2026 18:23 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Press release

29 June 2026. The Vente-unique.com Group, Europe's leading Home & Living platform, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7022/06/2026FR001076666769515.995324ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7023/06/2026FR001076666761416.503339ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7024/06/2026FR001076666766216.784592ALXP

Next publication: Q3 2025-2026 revenue, Tuesday 21 July 2026

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is a leading Home & Living platform in Europe. The company covers 16 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 3 million customers since its launch. Vente-unique.com also owns the Habitat brand.



ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor relationsPress relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98929-vu_cp_rachat-actions-22-26_06-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.