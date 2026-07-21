VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com reports further acceleration in Q3 2025-2026

Q1 2025-2026 Q2 2025-2026 Q3 2025-2026 Revenue growth +11.7% +18.9% +23.4%

21 July 2026. The Vente-unique.com Group, Europe's leading Home & Living platform, announces its unaudited revenue for the first nine months of the 2025-2026 financial year (the period from 1st October 2025 to 30 June 2026).

IFRS (€m) 2024-2025

9 months 2025-2026

9 months Variation Gross merchandise volume[1] 201,040 248,682 +23.7% Revenue 148,028 174,644 +18.0% Of which France 72,926 79,051 +8.4% Of which Northern and Eastern Europe[2] 50,147 63,605 +26.8% Of which Southern Europe[3] 24,955 31,988 +28.2%

As expected, Vente-unique.com once again recorded a sharp acceleration in its activity in the 3rd quarter of 2025-2026 financial year, with revenue up 23.4% to €61.9 million.

With cumulative revenue growth of 18.0% over the first nine months (+15.3% in the first half), the Group is thus demonstrating its ability to continue accelerating its growth rate over the financial year by building on the strong momentum of its key growth drivers, including international operations and the marketplace.

This momentum brings the gross merchandise volume to €248.7 million after nine months of activity, representing an increase of +23.7% since the start of the financial year.

Commercial performance continues to accelerate

Growth in consolidated revenue is driven by the strong momentum of the e-commerce activities of the Vente-unique and Habitat brands, and an ever-increasing availability of products with the opening of the second logistics site in Moulins. These two brands account for nearly 90 per cent of overall growth. Vente-unique.com has demonstrated its ability to maintain a competitive price position and is benefiting from the website's new visual identity, which enhances the desirability of products, thereby encouraging customers to make purchases. Sales across all product categories are showing solid growth, and the Group is taking advantage of the structural rise in demand for e-commerce.

Commissions generated by the marketplace continue to grow at a rate of over 70 per cent. Finally, fulfilment (logistics services) provided on behalf of third parties totalled €2.9 million over the nine-month period (-10.5 per cent), as the Group focuses on meeting the growing needs of its own business and its key account clients.

Confirmation of strong international momentum

The Group has achieved remarkable performance internationally, with solid growth across all the countries in which it operates, benefiting from a healthy economy and the continued growth of e-commerce. International business accounts for more than 60 per cent of e-commerce growth. Sales in Northern and Eastern Europe posted strong growth of +26.8% over the nine-month period, driven by a strong start to operations in the Scandinavian countries. Southern Europe is also maintaining a very dynamic trajectory (+28.2%), benefiting from a more favourable economic environment, increased brand awareness and strong momentum in e-commerce. Finally, France continues to enjoy robust growth (+8,4%) and is continuing to gain market share in a market that remains sluggish.

The rise of the Habitat brand is contributing to the strong overall momentum both in France and internationally, where it has been gradually rolled out across 10 countries over the past year (including Portugal in June and Norway in July).

Finally, the marketplace continues to perform strongly across all the countries where it operates, supported by the growing brand awareness of Vente-unique.com as well as the diversity and quality of the products on offer. It thus accounted for 19.5 per cent of the gross merchandise volume over the first nine months of the financial year (+3.8 percentage points year-on-year).

Outlook

Vente-unique.com is continuing to expand internationally, which has historically been the driving force behind the business's growth. At the start of the next financial year, in October 2026, the Group will launch the Vente-unique.com websites and marketplaces in Finland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Vente-unique.com's offering will thus be available in 20 European countries.

The recently launched retail media offering is making a satisfactory start and will provide a new source of profitable growth for the Group.

Building on the performance of its business model and the momentum of its growth drivers, Vente-unique.com expects to deliver another financial year of profitable growth, with double-digit annual growth in consolidated revenue.

Next publication: annual 2025-2026 revenue, 12 November 2026

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is a leading Home & Living platform in Europe. The company covers 16 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 3 million customers since its launch. Vente-unique.com also owns the Habitat brand.





ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor relations Press relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

[1] Gross value, inclusive of all taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised on the date of dispatch, marketplace sales recognised on the date of order confirmation, and other invoiced services and revenue.

[2] Germany + Austria + Belgium + Denmark +Irland + Luxembourg + Norway + Netherlands + Poland + Sweden + Switzerland + United Kingdom.

[3] Spain + Italy + Portugal.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99406-vu_cp_ca-t3-2025-2026-vdef-eng.pdf