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WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667 | Ticker-Symbol: 8M8
Stuttgart
11.08.26 | 21:55
16,650 Euro
-0,60 % -0,100
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,65017,30022:43
Actusnews Wire
11.08.2026 19:23 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

11 August 2026. The Vente-unique.com Group, Europe's leading Home & Living platform, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7003/08/2026FR001076666721417.408411ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7004/08/2026FR00107666679417.611702ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7005/08/2026FR00107666671017.75ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7006/08/2026FR0010766667817.65ALXP

Next publication: annual 2025-2026 revenue, 12 November 2026

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is a leading Home & Living platform in Europe. The company covers 16 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 3 million customers since its launch. Vente-unique.com also owns the Habitat brand.



ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor relationsPress relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
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------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99797-vu_cp_rachat-actions-03-07_08-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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