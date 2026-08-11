VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

11 August 2026. The Vente-unique.com Group, Europe's leading Home & Living platform, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 03/08/2026 FR0010766667 214 17.408411 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 04/08/2026 FR0010766667 94 17.611702 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 05/08/2026 FR0010766667 10 17.75 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 06/08/2026 FR0010766667 8 17.65 ALXP

Next publication: annual 2025-2026 revenue, 12 November 2026

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is a leading Home & Living platform in Europe. The company covers 16 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 3 million customers since its launch. Vente-unique.com also owns the Habitat brand.





ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor relations Press relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99797-vu_cp_rachat-actions-03-07_08-eng.pdf