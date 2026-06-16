VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com accelerates its profitable growth momentum in the first half of 2025-2026 financial year thanks to an increasingly attractive product range and a leading-edge technology and logistics platform

Gross merchandise volume of €159.7 million, up +20.9% ;

; Consolidated revenue of €112.8 million, up +15.3% (including +18.9% in the second quarter);

Adjusted EBITDA still in double digits (10.8%) , including one-off costs related to the opening of the Group's second logistics site (estimated impact of around 1 percentage point on the margin);

, including one-off costs related to the opening of the Group's second logistics site (estimated impact of around 1 percentage point on the margin); Half-year profit of €5.0 million , up year-on-year (+2.5%);

, up year-on-year (+2.5%); Gross cash position of €31.1 million , following a partial payment (€5.0 million) for the acquisition of the Habitat brand and fit-out of the new logistics site, and prior to the payment of the dividend (€4.8 million or 0.50€ per share). Net cash after financial debt amounts to €24.8 million;

, following a partial payment (€5.0 million) for the acquisition of the Habitat brand and fit-out of the new logistics site, and prior to the payment of the dividend (€4.8 million or 0.50€ per share). Net cash after financial debt amounts to €24.8 million; Acceleration of European expansion to support the growth trajectory: 5 new countries for Vente-unique.com and the marketplace, as well as 8 new countries for Habitat over the last 12 months, with a further 4 new countries planned;

5 new countries for Vente-unique.com and the marketplace, as well as 8 new countries for Habitat over the last 12 months, with a further 4 new countries planned; Very strong commercial momentum in the third quarter of 2025-2026, reinforcing the Group's ability to deliver another year of profitable growth.

16 June 2026. The Vente-unique.com Group, Europe's leading Home & Living platform, announces its unaudited results for the first half of the 2025-2026 financial year (1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026). The accounts were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on 15 June 2026. The half-yearly financial report will be published on 29 June 2026.

Sacha Vigna, Chief Executive Officer of Vente-unique.com, said: "We had a particularly intense and formative first half of the financial year, marked both by the acceleration of our commercial momentum and by several major milestones for the Group. These successes now enable us to complete a key stage in our transformation and to establish ourselves as a leading European platform for Home & Living.

The Vente-unique.com website, which now fully reflects the value and appeal of our offering, has further strengthened its growth momentum. At the same time, we have finalised the acquisition of the iconic Habitat brand, whose commercial momentum shows no sign of abating, whilst our marketplace continues its inexorable rise across Europe. These growth drivers reinforce the strength and resilience of our business model.

Above all, our integrated and scalable digital platform, which operates across Europe, is powered by technology enhanced by artificial intelligence, and our logistics are strengthened by a measured investment to open our second site, which increases our installed capacity by 75% and thus provides long-term support for our growth. Our trajectory is also being accelerated by our international expansion, with five new countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Ireland) currently being targeted and four new territories in our sights (Finland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia). Vente-unique.com can therefore rely on strategic differentiating assets, strong barriers to entry, and revenue streams that are both diversified and resilient.

We are therefore approaching the second half of the year with determination and with the ambition of delivering another year of profitable growth.

Vente-unique.com, a true European platform for Home & Living

After 20 years of meticulous development, characterised by the creation of the most attractive value proposition possible and a gradual roll-out across Europe, the Vente-unique.com Group is completing its transformation into a European Home & Living platform. This is built around three complementary pillars that create value: the Vente-unique.com website, the premium offering developed around the Habitat brand, and a selective marketplace, which enhances the depth of the offering and the Group's growth drivers.

Designed for a market of 400 million European consumers, this comprehensive commercial offering is based on an agile and scalable platform that has ensured the Group's profitability since its inception and enables it to expand steadily internationally: a state-of-the-art ERP system managed entirely in-house, guaranteeing an optimal shopping experience, and two logistics centres ensuring rapid delivery and a high level of customer satisfaction. These strategic assets act as powerful barriers to entry and form a solid foundation for a sustainable growth trajectory.

In a consolidating European furniture market, the Vente-unique.com Group is well-positioned to continue outperforming its market. This capability is supported by several growth drivers: an expanding customer base, driven by the structural growth of e-commerce and the competitive advantage of trusted players; the broadening of the product range; the acceleration of international expansion; and the growth of complementary revenue streams.

Another outstanding commercial performance

IFRS (€m) H1 2024-2025 H1 2025-2026 Variation Gross merchandise volume[1] 132,106 159,674 +20.9% Revenue 97,840 112,823 +15.3% Of which France 48,896 53,026 +8.4% Of which Northern and Eastern Europe[2] 32,693 40,060 +22.5% Of which Southern Europe[3] 16,251 19,737 +21.4%

The Vente-unique.com Group has demonstrated its ability to accelerate its growth trajectory in the first half of the financial year, taking full advantage of the momentum generated by its growth drivers. As a result, gross merchandise volume reached €159.7 million, up 20.9%, driven in particular by the strong momentum of the marketplace, which stands out for the depth of its product range and its continued gains in market share across Europe.

In a European furniture market that remains under pressure, the Vente-unique.com Group is consolidating its all-round positioning to capitalise on the structural growth of e-commerce. Consolidated turnover rose by 15.3% to €112.8 million, with a notable acceleration between the first quarter (11.7%) and the second quarter (18.9%).

The growth drivers that have been in place for several years are once again proving their relevance. International sales, which now account for 54% of total sales (up 3 points from the previous fiscal year), posted growth of over 20% compared with the first half of 2024-2025, driven by both market share gains in countries already served and recent openings, notably in the three Scandinavian countries during the half-year. The commissioning of the second logistics site in Moulins (France) during the half-year secures the Group's growth trajectory, with the Group now having a total capacity of 145,000 m².

Another very solid performance

IFRS (€m) H1 2024-2025 H1 2025-2026 Variation Gross merchandise volume 132.1 159.7 +20.9% Revenue 97.8 112.8 +15.3% Gross margin 57.7 68.7 +18.9% % of revenue 59.0% 60.9% +1.9 point Adjusted EBITDA[4] 11.2 12.2 +8.9% % of revenue 11.4% 10.8% -0.6 point Current operating profit 6,7 6.9 +3.5% % of revenue 6.8% 6.1% -0.7 point EBIT 6.7 7.0 +3.7% Net financial income/(expense) (0.1) (0.3) - Income tax (1.8) (1.7) +6.9% Net income 4.9 5.0 +2.5%

In a mixed market environment for the furniture sector, the Vente-unique.com Group posted further growth in its gross margin, which reached 60.9% for the half-year (59.0% in the first half of 2024-2025). This 1.9-point increase validates the Group's excellent value proposition, which has also been supported for several months by an even more visually appealing website, offering an enhanced customer experience and increased desirability through product presentation facilitated by AI. The margin rate is also boosted by commissions from the marketplace.

The first half of the financial year was marked by the gradual opening of the Group's second logistics site in Moulins. This commissioning was accompanied by non-recurring costs, mainly relating to the recruitment of temporary staff and the transfer of stock between the two logistics sites. Other operating expenses remained broadly under control, in line with the increase in business activity and the Group's continued expansion into several European countries. Against this backdrop of sustained activity, the Group maintains a solid adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.8% (after taking into account an estimated impact of around 1 percentage point linked to one-off effects from the opening of the second logistics site), which remains higher than that of the previous financial year (10.4%) and the second half of 2024-2025 (9.5%).

After taking into account depreciation, amortisation and provisions (€4.5 million), the current operating profit stood at €6.9 million, up year-on-year (+3.5%).

Taking into account financial expenses of €0.3 million and tax expenses of €1.7 million, net profit for the half-year stood at €5.0 million, an increase compared with the first half of 2024-2025 (+2.5%).

A financial structure that remains solid and reflects today's investments for future growth

The Group has once again managed to generate a solid operating margin of €8.5 million (up €0.4 million compared with the first half of 2024-2025). Inventories increased over the half-year (+€7.8 million) following the opening of the new logistics site in Moulins, which will help to improve product availability and thus customer satisfaction. This effect was largely offset by increases in trade payables (+€2.8 million), tax liabilities (+€1.4 million) and deferred income (+€3.5 million), meaning that working capital requirements remained relatively stable.

During the first half of the financial year, the Group finalised several significant investments to strengthen its platform for future growth, including various development works at the Moulins site costing €3.6 million; as well as the acquisition of the Habitat brands for €11 million, of which an initial payment of €5.0 million was already made during the fiscal year. The remaining balance will be paid in September 2026.

After taking into account bank loans (+€3.2 million), finance leases (+€1.9 million), the repayment of lease liabilities (-€2.7 million) and share buybacks (-€1.1 million), gross cash stood at €31.1 million as at 31 March 2026, i.e. €24.8 million in cash net of financial debt (€6.3 million)[5].

Outlook

Following the launch of Vente-unique.com and the marketplace in the three Scandinavian countries (Denmark, Norway and Sweden) in the first half of the financial year, as well as in the United Kingdom and Ireland in April 2026, the Group plans to continue its geographical expansion in the coming months with launches in Finland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. This continued European expansion is expected to support the momentum of the Group's international business. Building on its proven model in France and subsequently in many European countries, the Group believes it still has significant growth potential in all the countries where it operates.

Vente-unique.com has recently launched its retail media offering for sellers on the website, which will help create a new growth driver for the Group.

In a global geopolitical context that remains unstable, although the impact on the Group has so far been limited, Vente-unique.com anticipates another very strong third quarter. The Group therefore remains confident in its ability to deliver another year of profitable growth.

Next publication: Q3 2025-2026 revenue, Tuesday 21 July 2026

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is a leading Home & Living platform in Europe. The company covers 16 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 3 million customers since its launch. Vente-unique.com also owns the Habitat brand.





ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor relations Press relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

Appendix 1:

IFRS norms (€m) H1 2024-2025 H1 2025-2026 Variation Adjusted EBITDA 11.2 12.2 +8.9% Free shares (0.8) (0.9) -12.5% EBITDA 10.4 11.3 +8.9% Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (3.7) (4.5) -21.6% Current operating profit 6.7 6.9 +3.5%

Appendix 2:

Simplified cash-flow statement (€m) Opening cash balance 32.1 Operating activities Operating margin +8.5 Change in working capital -0.4 Investments Acquisition of the Habitat brands -11.0 Investment in the Moulins logistics site -3.6 Other investments -1.8 Financing Group debt relating to the acquisition of the Habitat brands +6.0 Bank loans +3.2 Lease finance +1.9 Repayment of lease liabilities -2.7 Share buyback -1.1 Change in cash and cash equivalents -1,0 Closing cash and cash equivalents 31.1 Net cash and cash equivalents after financial debt 24.8

[1] Gross value, inclusive of all taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised on the date of dispatch, marketplace sales recognised on the date of order confirmation, and other invoiced services and revenue.

[2] Germany + Austria + Belgium + Denmark + Luxembourg + Norway + Netherlands + Poland + Sweden + Switzerland.

[3] Spain + Italy + Portugal.

[4] EBITDA ajusté = résultat opérationnel courant + dotations nettes aux amortissements et dotations nettes aux provisions et dépréciations - reprises de provisions et dépréciations + valorisation des actions gratuites

[5] See Appendix 2.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m2pyZMeYZ2iXxnJwZJ1nmmFnmmZkkpKVapfGm5Kea8qZmWyWlpxmmsbGZnJpnGtr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98765-vu_cp_rs-2025-2026-vdef-eng.pdf