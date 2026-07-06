Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Andrew White, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CHAR Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: YES) ("CHAR Tech" or the "Company"), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





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The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: YES)

CHAR Tech is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis (HTP) systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal. CHAR Tech's HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

To learn more, visit: https://www.chartechnologies.com/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304074

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange