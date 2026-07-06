(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):
Issuer
Corporate name
SEB S.A.
Registered office
112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully- France
Stockmarket
Euronext Paris A
ISIN
FR0000121709
Numbers of shares and voting rights :
31 May 2026
30 June 2026
Shares in Euronext (1)
55 337 770
55 337 770
Theoretical voting rights (2)
79 698 767
79 688 841
Effective voting rights
79 235 744
79 219 067
- Shares with a par value of 1€
- Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares)
A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
Find us on www.groupeseb.com
World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.
SEB SA ¦
SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €55,337,770 - Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706239801/en/
Contacts:
Groupe SEB