With Lightning's Cooper AI at the center of AroFlo, BigChange and Simpro, the company is shipping dozens of new features and over 100 AI-infused enhancements included for Lightning customers at no additional cost

Simpro Group, the global leader in AI-first software for the field service trades, today announced RAIN, the first major wave of new features and AI-infused enhancements built on its recent Lightning platform launch.

When Lightning launched, it put Cooper a single, unified AI brain at the center of the field service management platforms, allowing the company to build innovations for its customers faster than ever before. RAIN is the first proof that the pledge is being kept.

With Cooper AI driving AroFlo, BigChange and Simpro, Simpro Group now ships new features and enhancements at roughly 10X the speed of traditional development cycles. RAIN puts that capability on full display: dozens of killer new features, over 100 AI-infused enhancements and hundreds of customer-requested improvements, falling across all three platforms the trades already run their businesses on.

RAIN spans all three platforms. A few of the marquee new features rolling out over the coming months:

Intelligent AI Scheduler (Simpro) : Cooper weighs location, skills, certifications and real-time availability to cut drive time and put the right tech on the right job. Real-time schedule re-optimization comes to AroFlo and BigChange too when a job cancels or an urgent call lands, the board re-optimizes itself.

: Cooper weighs location, skills, certifications and real-time availability to cut drive time and put the right tech on the right job. Real-time schedule re-optimization comes to and too when a job cancels or an urgent call lands, the board re-optimizes itself. Native Sales Pipeline CRM (Simpro and BigChange) : Track every lead, manage contacts and convert opportunities straight into jobs without leaving the platform. Sales and operations, finally in one place.

: Track every lead, manage contacts and convert opportunities straight into jobs without leaving the platform. Sales and operations, finally in one place. AI-Validated Photo Capture (BigChange) : AI reviews each photo to confirm the right evidence was captured the first time no follow-up visits, no disputes.

: AI reviews each photo to confirm the right evidence was captured the first time no follow-up visits, no disputes. Smart Safety Forms (AroFlo) : Snap a photo of the workspace and AI identifies the on-site hazards and writes them into the form, so the right checks happen before work begins.

: Snap a photo of the workspace and AI identifies the on-site hazards and writes them into the form, so the right checks happen before work begins. Field Inventory Control (Simpro): Full stock control from any job site by phone: check materials, transfer stock between vehicles and run stock-takes without an office trip.

Every feature and enhancement in RAIN was built inside Cooper and stays connected to it so the AI keeps learning from real-world use and keeps getting better. And because they run natively on Lightning, they're included at no additional cost for customers already on the platform.

"Lightning was never about a single launch. It was about changing how fast we can show up for the field service trades," said Fred Voccola, Chairman and CEO of Simpro Group. "We put a brain in the platform, and with RAIN that brain delivered a more genuinely useful product in just a few months' time."

"And here's the part that matters as much as the technology," Voccola added. "AI is expensive, and the market is pricing it that way. Many AI-powered SaaS companies are raising their prices by as much as 50% a year. Meanwhile, our Lightning Price-Lock Guarantee caps any annual increase at no more than 3% above inflation, for the life of the agreement. The trades earn every dollar the hard way. We built Lightning to make more of those dollars stick."

This is just the beginning. RAIN proves the first of Lightning's three commitments that an AI brain makes the core platforms better, faster. The same accelerated engine now drives the next two:

A workforce you couldn't hire. The development speed RAIN demonstrates is the same speed that brings Lightning's AI agents to market. Digital workers that take on the roles most field service businesses could never afford to staff.

The development speed RAIN demonstrates is the same speed that brings Lightning's AI agents to market. Digital workers that take on the roles most field service businesses could never afford to staff. A partner for the business. As Cooper expands beyond answering questions into taking action, JustAsk grows from a way to interrogate your data into an AI partner that helps run the business itself.

RAIN's new features and AI-infused enhancements roll out progressively over the coming months. Features and enhancements will keep falling over the coming months, building toward the next major milestone, codenamed THUNDER, and to be unveiled this year at Simprosium, the annual home of the field service trades community, hosted in London, Sydney and, for the first time, Miami.

About Simpro Group

Simpro Group builds the AI operating platform for trades, helping contractors, technicians, and field crews get paid faster, run smarter, and grow stronger. We are the company behind Simpro, BigChange, AroFlo, and ClockShark, trusted by more than 24,000 businesses and 450,000 users worldwide. From scheduling and dispatch to workforce management, quoting, and invoicing, our solutions simplify complexity and turn it into profit. With teams across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K., we champion the people who keep the world running and put breakthrough innovation in their hands. Learn more about how we're powering the trades at simpro.ai.

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simpro@avenuez.com