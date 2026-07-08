Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08
Moonpig Group plc
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
8 July 2026
Moonpig Group plc was notified by the two Executive Directors of the following transactions on 6 July 2026.
DSBP vesting
The Deferred Share Bonus Award granted on 4 July 2023 in respect of the deferred element (33% of the FY24 bonus) reached the end of the 3 year holding period on 4 July 2026. As a result of the vesting of this award, the following transaction took place:
Director
DSBP award
Dividend equivalent shares
Total shares awarded for nil consideration
Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs
Sale price per share
Andy MacKinnon
8,825
160
8,985
4,245
£2.583462
LTIP vesting
The performance period for the LTIP awards that were granted on 4 July 2023 ended on 30 April 2026. The Adjusted pre-tax EPS and the TSR conditions were met and therefore 100% of the award vested. As a result of the vesting of the award, the following transaction took place:
Director
LTIP shares vesting
Dividend equivalent shares
Total shares awarded for nil consideration
Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs
Sale price per share
Andy MacKinnon
529,624
9,635
539,259
254,726
£2.583462
Buyout awards vesting
The Buyout Award I and Buyout Award IV granted to Catherine Faiers on 30 June 2026 became available to vest immediately, aligning with the normal vesting dates of the Autotrader Group plc awards they replaced. As a result of the vesting of the awards, the following transactions took place:
Director
Buyout Award
Buyout Award shares vesting
Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs
Sale price per share
Catherine Faiers
I
131,804
62,260
£2.583462
Catherine Faiers
IV
103,615
48,944
£2.583462
All the above awards were satisfied through the transfer of shares from an Employee Benefit Trust (EBT). The balance of shares under each vested award not sold to cover income tax, NI and dealing costs were transferred to the Executive Directors from the EBT. Shares from the LTIP awards and Buyout Award I are subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.
The Executive Directors' shareholdings following these transactions are set out below:
Director
Number of shares held
% of salary represented by shareholding
Shareholding requirement of 300% salary met?
Catherine Faiers
124,215
57%
No
Andy MacKinnon
1,358,796
842%
Yes
Following the transactions the EBT holds 2,164,686 shares in the Company, representing 0.72% of the issued share capital as at the date of this announcement.
The relevant notifications set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Moonpig Group plc
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Catherine Faiers
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Moonpig Group plc
b)
LEI
213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy Buyout Award I
(2) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under Buyout Award I
(3) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy Buyout Award IV
(4) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under Buyout Award IV
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£2.583462
131,804
£2.583462
62,260
£2.583462
103,615
£2.583462
48,944
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
N/A
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
(1) and (3) Outside of a trading venue
(2) and (4) XLON
Moonpig Group plc
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andy MacKinnon
2
|
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Moonpig Group plc
b)
LEI
213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy DSBP award
(2) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under DSBP award
(3) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy LTIP award
(4) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under LTIP award
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£2.583462
8,985
£2.583462
4,245
£2.583462
539,259
£2.583462
254,726
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
N/A
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
(3) and (3) Outside of a trading venue
(4) and (4) XLON
Jayne Powell
Company Secretary
company-secretary@moonpig.com