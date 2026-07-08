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WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Stuttgart
07.07.26 | 21:56
3,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0003,22008:22
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

8 July 2026

Moonpig Group plc was notified by the two Executive Directors of the following transactions on 6 July 2026.

DSBP vesting

The Deferred Share Bonus Award granted on 4 July 2023 in respect of the deferred element (33% of the FY24 bonus) reached the end of the 3 year holding period on 4 July 2026. As a result of the vesting of this award, the following transaction took place:

Director

DSBP award

Dividend equivalent shares

Total shares awarded for nil consideration

Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs

Sale price per share

Andy MacKinnon

8,825

160

8,985

4,245

£2.583462

LTIP vesting

The performance period for the LTIP awards that were granted on 4 July 2023 ended on 30 April 2026. The Adjusted pre-tax EPS and the TSR conditions were met and therefore 100% of the award vested. As a result of the vesting of the award, the following transaction took place:

Director

LTIP shares vesting

Dividend equivalent shares

Total shares awarded for nil consideration

Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs

Sale price per share

Andy MacKinnon

529,624

9,635

539,259

254,726

£2.583462

Buyout awards vesting

The Buyout Award I and Buyout Award IV granted to Catherine Faiers on 30 June 2026 became available to vest immediately, aligning with the normal vesting dates of the Autotrader Group plc awards they replaced. As a result of the vesting of the awards, the following transactions took place:

Director

Buyout Award

Buyout Award shares vesting

Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs

Sale price per share

Catherine Faiers

I

131,804

62,260

£2.583462

Catherine Faiers

IV

103,615

48,944

£2.583462

All the above awards were satisfied through the transfer of shares from an Employee Benefit Trust (EBT). The balance of shares under each vested award not sold to cover income tax, NI and dealing costs were transferred to the Executive Directors from the EBT. Shares from the LTIP awards and Buyout Award I are subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.

The Executive Directors' shareholdings following these transactions are set out below:

Director

Number of shares held

% of salary represented by shareholding

Shareholding requirement of 300% salary met?

Catherine Faiers

124,215

57%

No

Andy MacKinnon

1,358,796

842%

Yes

Following the transactions the EBT holds 2,164,686 shares in the Company, representing 0.72% of the issued share capital as at the date of this announcement.

The relevant notifications set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Catherine Faiers

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy Buyout Award I

(2) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under Buyout Award I

(3) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy Buyout Award IV

(4) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under Buyout Award IV

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.583462

131,804

£2.583462

62,260

£2.583462

103,615

£2.583462

48,944

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

N/A

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

6 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

(1) and (3) Outside of a trading venue

(2) and (4) XLON

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andy MacKinnon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy DSBP award

(2) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under DSBP award

(3) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy LTIP award

(4) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under LTIP award

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.583462

8,985

£2.583462

4,245

£2.583462

539,259

£2.583462

254,726

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

N/A

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

6 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

(3) and (3) Outside of a trading venue

(4) and (4) XLON

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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