Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

8 July 2026

Moonpig Group plc was notified by the two Executive Directors of the following transactions on 6 July 2026.

DSBP vesting

The Deferred Share Bonus Award granted on 4 July 2023 in respect of the deferred element (33% of the FY24 bonus) reached the end of the 3 year holding period on 4 July 2026. As a result of the vesting of this award, the following transaction took place:

Director DSBP award Dividend equivalent shares Total shares awarded for nil consideration Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs Sale price per share Andy MacKinnon 8,825 160 8,985 4,245 £2.583462

LTIP vesting

The performance period for the LTIP awards that were granted on 4 July 2023 ended on 30 April 2026. The Adjusted pre-tax EPS and the TSR conditions were met and therefore 100% of the award vested. As a result of the vesting of the award, the following transaction took place:

Director LTIP shares vesting Dividend equivalent shares Total shares awarded for nil consideration Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs Sale price per share Andy MacKinnon 529,624 9,635 539,259 254,726 £2.583462

Buyout awards vesting

The Buyout Award I and Buyout Award IV granted to Catherine Faiers on 30 June 2026 became available to vest immediately, aligning with the normal vesting dates of the Autotrader Group plc awards they replaced. As a result of the vesting of the awards, the following transactions took place:

Director Buyout Award Buyout Award shares vesting Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs Sale price per share Catherine Faiers I 131,804 62,260 £2.583462 Catherine Faiers IV 103,615 48,944 £2.583462

All the above awards were satisfied through the transfer of shares from an Employee Benefit Trust (EBT). The balance of shares under each vested award not sold to cover income tax, NI and dealing costs were transferred to the Executive Directors from the EBT. Shares from the LTIP awards and Buyout Award I are subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.

The Executive Directors' shareholdings following these transactions are set out below:

Director Number of shares held % of salary represented by shareholding Shareholding requirement of 300% salary met? Catherine Faiers 124,215 57% No Andy MacKinnon 1,358,796 842% Yes

Following the transactions the EBT holds 2,164,686 shares in the Company, representing 0.72% of the issued share capital as at the date of this announcement.

The relevant notifications set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Catherine Faiers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Moonpig Group plc b) LEI 213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each Identification code ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy Buyout Award I (2) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under Buyout Award I (3) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy Buyout Award IV (4) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under Buyout Award IV c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.583462 131,804 £2.583462 62,260 £2.583462 103,615 £2.583462 48,944 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction (1) and (3) Outside of a trading venue (2) and (4) XLON

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andy MacKinnon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Moonpig Group plc b) LEI 213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each Identification code ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy DSBP award (2) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under DSBP award (3) Transfer of shares from EBT to satisfy LTIP award (4) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under LTIP award c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.583462 8,985 £2.583462 4,245 £2.583462 539,259 £2.583462 254,726 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction (3) and (3) Outside of a trading venue (4) and (4) XLON

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary