Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. files Current Report on Form 8-K

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

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08 July 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. files Current Report on Form 8-K

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB; LSE: SUNB) (the "Company") filed on July 7, 2026, a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") announcing the pricing of $450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company's 4.950% Senior Notes due 2030 and $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company's 5.650% Senior Notes due 2036.

A copy of each of the press releases also announcing these matters is filed as an exhibit to the Form 8-K and is available for download on the Company's investor relations website at ir.sunbeltrentals.com.

The Current Report on Form 8-K is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's website at ir.sunbeltrentals.com/filings/sec-filings.

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Lynne Fuller-Andrews, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Enquiries:

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353