Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Transactions by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

15 July 2026

SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS, INC.

Transactions by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Sunbelt Rentals Holding, Inc. (the " Company") announces an amendment to a prior report of changes in the interests of persons discharging managerial responsibility in the Company as listed below in the common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company arising from the withholding of shares of common stock of the Company on 19 June 2026, at a fair market value of $86.06, to satisfy certain tax obligations arising on the vesting of the pre-tax awards of performance stock units granted under the 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Barbara Clark 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment to Prior Notification (00506474) 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. b) LEI 529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share US8669661048 b) Nature of the transaction Withholding of shares to pay U.S. income tax obligations upon the vesting of Performance Stock Units. This amendment corrects an administrative error resulting in 784 fewer shares being withheld than intended for taxes. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price(s) Volume(s) $86.06 2,819 d) Aggregated information - Price - Volume N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Contact: Gerald Clanton - +1 (803) 879-3679