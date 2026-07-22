Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - 2026 Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Definitive Proxy Statement and Annual Report to Stockholders

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

22 July 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

2026 Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Definitive Proxy Statement and Annual Report to Stockholders

On July 21, 2026, Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB; LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") in accordance with the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") its 2026 Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A (the " Proxy Statement"). The Company also furnished to the SEC on such date its Annual Report to Stockholders (the " Annual Report," and together with the Proxy Statement, the " Proxy Materials").

Under rules adopted by the SEC, the Company is furnishing the Proxy Materials to its stockholders on the internet, rather than mailing printed copies. On July 21, 2026, the Company began mailing a notice of internet availability of the Proxy Materials (the " Notice of Availability") to its stockholders as of the close of business on the Record Date (July 6, 2026). The Notice of Availability, which was also filed with the SEC on July 21, 2026 and is available to view on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov , contains instructions on how to access and review the Proxy Materials on the internet. The Notice of Availability also contains instructions on how to request printed copies of the Proxy Materials free of charge.

The Proxy Materials are available to view on:

The SEC's website at www.sec.gov ; and

; and The Company's website at https://ir.sunbeltrentals.com/filings/annual-reports-and-proxy-statements

Each of the Proxy Statement and the Annual Report will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Lynne Fuller-Andrews, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Enquiries:

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353