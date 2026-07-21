Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

21 July 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 35,000 of its shares of common stock in the period from July 13, 2026, up to and including July 17, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading Venue July 13, 2026 7,000 $74.0280 NYSE July 14, 2026 7,000 $72.8553 NYSE July 15, 2026 7,000 $73.1342 NYSE July 16, 2026 7,000 $73.3533 NYSE July 17, 2026 7,000 $73.9588 NYSE

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 4,364,501.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 409,599,584. The figure of 409,599,584 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

SUNB_July13_July17.pdf

Enquiries:

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353