

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an aviation leasing company, on Wednesday said it has signed lease agreements with China Southern Air Logistics Co. Ltd. for three Boeing 777-300ERSF converted freighter aircraft.



The Boeing 777-300ERSF, also known as 'The Big Twin,' is the first passenger-to-freighter conversion program for the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.



The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery in October 2027, while the second and third aircraft are expected to be delivered in the first and second quarters of 2028, respectively.



AerCap shares closed at $151.07 on Tuesday, down 1.55%.



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