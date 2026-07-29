

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $725.7 million, or $4.59 a share, down from $1,259.2 million, or $7.09 a share, in the previous year.



Higher expenses, which drove changes in net income attributable to the company, totaled $1,369.02 million, compared with $484.7 million in the prior year.



Adjusted net income for the quarter was $811 million or $5.14 a share.



Total revenues and other income for the period rose to $2,167.2 million from last year's $1,886.8 million.



Concurrently, the company raised full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance to approximately $16.80, not including any additional gains on sale for the remainder of the year.



In the pre-market hours, AER is trading at $155.00, up 0.61 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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