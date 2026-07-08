AIAI Holdings' Constellation Network Launches Gate AI: Real-Time Security for AI Applications

AI security gateway delivering prompt injection protection, token cost reduction, and verified auditability through Constellation Digital Evidence

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI (TAI) to enhance portfolio performance, today announced that its portfolio company, Constellation Network has publicly launched Gate AI. Gate AI is a security layer that sits between an AI application and the model, protecting requests in real time. It works across most supported LLM providers, requires no changes to existing code, and is available to any developer in minutes. More information is available at constellationgate.ai.

"AI auditability is essential for both management and developers using AI in their organization and digital workflows," said Ben Jorgensen, CEO, Constellation Network. "More importantly developers building with AI model providers manage tens, if not hundreds, of agents and have little to no protection against prompt injections because the tools designed to defend against these threats have largely only been accessible to organizations with enterprise-scale budgets. Gate AI becomes the auditability and security layer for AI allowing any organization and developer, regardless of size, to work with popular open source models as well as frontier model providers. By mitigating security threats Gate AI brings operational oversight to AI. We believe that every organization building with AI should have access to the protection needed to deploy AI systems with confidence."

"Gate AI embodies the type of AI platform we believe will become essential for organizations as AI adoption continues to accelerate," said Todd Furniss, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of AIAI Holdings Corporation. "Gate AI provides a unified security solution that protects AI workflows, reduces operating costs through intelligent token optimization, and remains model-provider agnostic. This launch demonstrates how AIAI's strategy can produce commercial products that we can deploy across our portfolio and also have broad market applicability."

THE SECURITY GAP IN AI DEVELOPMENT

AI development has moved fast. Security has not kept pace. Individual developers and small teams shipping AI-powered applications face the same threat landscape as large enterprises, including prompt injection attacks, data leakage through model outputs, and unauthorized access to sensitive information, but without access to the security tooling those enterprises can afford. Prompt injection, where a malicious input is crafted to override an AI agent's instructions or extract data it should not share, is one of the most actively exploited vulnerabilities in deployed AI systems today. Most developers have no defense against it.

Gate AI was built to close this gap, starting with the developer community that builds most of the world's AI applications.

SECURITY THAT WORKS ACROSS YOUR ENTIRE AI STACK

Gate AI integrates as a single line of code change, or in one click through Gate Connect, a desktop app for popular AI coding agents. Developers point their existing application at the Gate AI endpoint and AI requests are immediately protected, regardless of which model provider they use. There is no migration, no new SDK to learn, and no dependency on a single AI platform. Gate AI operates across most supported LLM providers, so teams are free to use the models that work best for them or connect to hundreds of models through Gate AI directly.

What Gate AI protects against at launch:

Prompt Injection: Detects and blocks attempts to hijack, override, or manipulate AI agent behavior through malicious inputs. Independently validated across 16 public benchmarks comprising 12,111 samples, with an F1 score of 97.4 percent at a strict 1 percent false-positive rate, matching or beating enterprise incumbents on the same public benchmarks. Full methodology is published at arXiv:2606.02959.

Token Cost Overruns: Lossless prompt compression reduces AI token usage by 20 percent or more per request with no change to output quality. For developers and small teams, this means lower infrastructure costs from day one.

Data and Credential Leakage: Scans AI outputs in real time for personally identifiable information, API keys, and credentials before they leave the pipeline.

Unverifiable AI Activity: Every AI decision is anchored to the Constellation Hypergraph via the Digital Evidence API. This creates a tamper-proof, on-chain record of what the AI did that any party can independently verify. There is no equivalent capability available at this price point in the market today.

BUILT FOR DEVELOPERS. ADOPTED BY THE ENTERPRISE.

The AI security market has historically been structured around enterprise procurement. Products are priced for large organizations, sold through lengthy sales cycles, and never reach the individual developer or small team making the architectural decisions that shape how AI gets deployed at scale. Gate AI inverts this model. It is priced and packaged for the developer first, with a free tier and a paid tier (priced per seat per month), both fully self-serve with no contract required.

The proposition is simple: developers who secure their AI workflows with Gate AI today, regardless of which coding agent or model provider they use, are the same people whose teams will standardize Gate AI as their organization's scale. As AI adoption expands, Gate AI's unified audit trail gives managers what they lack today: a single, verifiable view of usage and activity across every LLM provider. That bottom-up progression, from individual developer adoption to organization-wide standardization, is how durable infrastructure platforms are built.

A NEW STANDARD FOR AI SECURITY

The growth of AI agent deployment is creating a new attack surface at a pace regulators, enterprises, and developers are all working to understand. Gate AI is built around the premise that AI security is not a feature to be added later. It is infrastructure that should be present from the first request. The combination of real-time threat protection, token efficiency, and audit snapshots positions Gate AI as a foundation developers can build on today and that enterprises and regulators will increasingly recognize as a baseline requirement.

The launch of Gate AI represents another milestone in AIAI Holdings' strategy of acquiring innovative technology companies and accelerating their commercial growth through operational support, strategic resources, and the Company's Transformational AI framework. As enterprise AI adoption continues to accelerate, management believes AI security, governance, and verifiable auditability will become foundational requirements across regulated industries.

About Gate AI

Gate AI is a real-time security layer for AI applications built by Constellation Network. It provides prompt-injection defense, data leakage protection, token compression of 20 percent or more, and blockchain-verified audit trails anchored to Constellation's Digital Evidence layer. Free to start at constellationgate.ai.

About AIAI Holdings Corporation

AIAI Holdings Corporation (Ai2) (NASDAQ:AIAI) is an AI-enabled diversified holding company that acquires and grows companies across multiple industries. We expect to drive revenue and earnings growth throughout our portfolio by applying exclusively licensed Transformational AI to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.

Ai2 is building a next-generation model for technology-enabled business operations, which is expected to create sustainable value for shareholders through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries.

About Constellation Network

Constellation Network is a technology company developing products at the intersection of AI and blockchain. Its technology, including a native Layer 1 blockchain protocol, supports trusted data, verifiable provenance, and auditable flows for customers across retail intelligence, U.S. defense applications, AI security, and consumer applications. Constellation became part of the AIAI Holdings portfolio in May 2026 and continues to operate the Constellation Network protocol and ecosystem alongside the development of new commercial products including Constellation Gate AI and Arca Wallet, a self-custodial digital dollar wallet on iOS and Android featuring Arca Apps, a curated stablecoin marketplace of approved vendor partners. Learn more at https://constellationnetwork.io/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "could," "should", "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "estimate", or "continue," or similar expressions, including the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

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SOURCE: AIAI Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-constellation-network-launches-gate-ai-real-time-se-1187999