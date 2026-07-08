Loomis AB: Loomis appoints Tobias Hägglöv as Chief Financial Officer

Loomis AB has appointed Tobias Hägglöv as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of Group Management. He will assume the position on September 14, 2026, and succeeds Johan Wilsby.

Tobias Hägglöv has extensive international experience within finance and IT. He most recently served as CFO and Executive Vice President at Elekta and has previously held the role of CFO at Recipharm as well as senior management positions at LEAX, Electrolux, SAS and Accenture.



President and CEO, Aritz Larrea comments:

"We are very pleased to welcome Tobias to Loomis. He brings a strong track record of driving financial performance and leading international finance organizations. His experience will be highly valuable as we continue to execute on our strategy."



Tobias Hägglöv comments:

"I am excited to join Loomis at an exciting stage. The company has a strong market position, a clear strategy and considerable growth opportunities. I look forward to contributing to its continued development and long-term value creation."



Tobias Hägglöv holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Royal Institute of Technology and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Stockholm University.



This press release is also available on Loomis website: www.loomis.com.



For more information, please contact:



Aritz Larrea

President and CEO

Contact via:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

ir@loomis.com

+46 79 006 45 92

Loomis offers secure and efficient high-security logistics and comprehensive payments management, including transportation, processing and storage of cash and valuables. The company serves financial institutions, retailers, and governmental authorities globally. Loomis employs 24,000 people, operates around 400 branches in more than 25 countries, and had revenue of more than SEK 30 billion in 2025. Loomis AB is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.