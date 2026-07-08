SHOWROOMPRIVE: First half-year report on liquidity contract

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 8, 2026 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in flash sales, today publishes the first half year achievement report on liquidity contract.
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2026:
- 788,038 shares
- 2,312.51 euros
As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:
- 172,558 shares
- 146,195.2 euros
Over the six-month period starting January 2nd, 2026, and ending June 30, 2026, the following transactions were executed:
- 860 purchase transactions
- 778 sale transactions
Over the same period, the traded volumes were:
- Purchase: 699,613 shares and 500,105.3 euros
- Sale: 599,514 shares and 430,011.7 euros
About Showroomprivé
Showroomprivé is a leading European player in online flash sales, known for its innovation and specialization in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of over 3,000 partner brands via its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries. Since its founding in 2006, the company has experienced rapid growth.
Listed on the Euronext Paris market (ticker: SRP), Showroomprivé generated a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of nearly €900 million in 2025, and net revenue of €560 million. The Group is led by David Dayan, its founder, and employs over 1,000 people.
For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com
Contacts
|Showroomprivé
|NewCap
|Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net
|Financial Communications
Thomas Grojean
|Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net
|Financial Media Relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
Appendix
|PURCHASE
|Sale
|Date
|Number of transactions
|nUMBER of shares
|Price
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Price
|Total
|860
|699613
|503105,28
|778
|599514
|430011,75
|02/01/2026
|5
|4500
|2418
|14
|15000
|8511
|05/01/2026
|2
|4000
|2560
|8
|11000
|7180
|06/01/2026
|4
|5000
|3375
|2
|2500
|1725
|07/01/2026
|4
|2788
|1893,54
|2
|5000
|3475
|08/01/2026
|2
|4712
|3279,16
|0
|0
|0
|09/01/2026
|3
|5000
|3500
|12
|15000
|10850
|12/01/2026
|5
|2501
|1875,75
|7
|10001
|7935,75
|13/01/2026
|1
|1
|0,79
|2
|2501
|2070,79
|14/01/2026
|4
|2501
|1950,8
|1
|1
|0,8
|15/01/2026
|1
|1
|0,79
|2
|2501
|2000,79
|16/01/2026
|4
|5001
|4025,82
|3
|5001
|4115,82
|19/01/2026
|10
|15001
|11650,8
|4
|7501
|5875,8
|20/01/2026
|11
|4433
|3507,76
|2
|1237
|1001,96
|21/01/2026
|3
|3069
|2443,85
|2
|3
|2,43
|22/01/2026
|5
|5000
|3875
|0
|0
|0
|23/01/2026
|10
|9884
|7342,08
|2
|4576
|3452,76
|26/01/2026
|6
|11727
|7969
|5
|7501
|5410,67
|27/01/2026
|8
|12501
|8775,73
|4
|7501
|5400,73
|28/01/2026
|1
|1
|0,76
|7
|10425
|8148
|29/01/2026
|10
|7501
|5925,8
|4
|3763
|3023,02
|30/01/2026
|7
|5076
|3982,8
|4
|5001
|4035,8
|02/02/2026
|11
|9925
|7718
|0
|0
|0
|03/02/2026
|4
|2501
|1875,75
|2
|2501
|1890,75
|04/02/2026
|3
|2501
|1880,76
|8
|7501
|5755,76
|05/02/2026
|2
|2501
|1890,76
|3
|2601
|1978,36
|06/02/2026
|2
|2501
|1875,77
|3
|4901
|3778,17
|09/02/2026
|3
|2501
|1900,76
|1
|1
|0,76
|10/02/2026
|10
|6256
|4752
|1
|1
|0,77
|11/02/2026
|5
|3746
|2804,52
|5
|7501
|5685,75
|12/02/2026
|5
|1194
|883,57
|2
|101
|77,55
|13/02/2026
|4
|1137
|841,39
|1
|1
|0,75
|16/02/2026
|2
|172
|125,56
|1
|1
|0,73
|17/02/2026
|8
|2501
|1840,74
|1
|1
|0,74
|18/02/2026
|14
|10001
|7165,74
|1
|1
|0,74
|19/02/2026
|3
|2501
|1750,72
|12
|17501
|13035,72
|20/02/2026
|9
|10001
|7350,75
|1
|1
|0,75
|23/02/2026
|3
|7500
|5230
|0
|0
|0
|24/02/2026
|1
|2500
|1725
|1
|427
|298,9
|25/02/2026
|9
|3789
|2588,63
|0
|0
|0
|26/02/2026
|5
|3713
|2387,67
|1
|1
|0,67
|27/02/2026
|7
|7500
|4550
|12
|19574
|13012,23
|02/03/2026
|1
|1
|0,68
|1
|1
|0,68
|03/03/2026
|12
|20000
|12535
|1
|2500
|1570
|04/03/2026
|4
|2500
|1500
|10
|23978
|15745,48
|05/03/2026
|3
|3173
|2005,74
|2
|2
|1,32
|06/03/2026
|2
|1829
|1170,57
|1
|1
|0,65
|09/03/2026
|11
|17500
|10725
|0
|0
|0
|10/03/2026
|3
|5001
|2975,59
|1
|1
|0,59
|11/03/2026
|9
|5252
|3070,67
|7
|15001
|9375,59
|12/03/2026
|3
|3000
|1885,03
|1
|1
|0,65
|13/03/2026
|4
|3078
|1897,61
|11
|15001
|9750,63
|16/03/2026
|8
|13674
|7821,53
|14
|15001
|9295,57
|17/03/2026
|4
|5002
|3111,24
|1
|1
|0,62
|18/03/2026
|2
|2500
|1555
|13
|22919
|14989,87
|19/03/2026
|9
|8680
|5774,67
|7
|1045
|710,6
|20/03/2026
|10
|6322
|4096,67
|7
|16939
|11642,3
|23/03/2026
|9
|12501
|8500,7
|1
|1
|0,7
|24/03/2026
|2
|2501
|1575,65
|5
|10001
|6850,65
|25/03/2026
|16
|12502
|8481,36
|1
|1
|0,69
|26/03/2026
|4
|5000
|3305
|2
|2501
|1675,67
|27/03/2026
|1
|1
|0,67
|1
|1
|0,67
|30/03/2026
|2
|2501
|1645,67
|1
|1
|0,67
|31/03/2026
|5
|7618
|5011,25
|9
|17501
|12100,67
|01/04/2026
|12
|9941
|6900,23
|5
|3011
|2137,81
|02/04/2026
|8
|4814
|3345,95
|4
|2501
|1750,7
|07/04/2026
|16
|12130
|8331,36
|0
|0
|0
|08/04/2026
|8
|2236
|1516,01
|1
|1
|0,68
|09/04/2026
|4
|2766
|1865,36
|3
|28
|19,16
|10/04/2026
|8
|2501
|1675,68
|1
|1
|0,68
|13/04/2026
|8
|12500
|8195
|4
|6944
|4709,68
|14/04/2026
|8
|9950
|6581,71
|6
|10531
|7228,19
|15/04/2026
|12
|7460
|4937,68
|1
|1
|0,65
|16/04/2026
|7
|5098
|3380,27
|4
|2601
|1743,27
|17/04/2026
|8
|1652
|1080,41
|1
|1
|0,65
|20/04/2026
|8
|3547
|2302,36
|1
|1
|0,66
|21/04/2026
|9
|2303
|1478,53
|27
|21891
|14608,15
|22/04/2026
|22
|13350
|8899,2
|1
|45
|30,51
|23/04/2026
|15
|7305
|4807,87
|7
|2878
|1909,33
|24/04/2026
|4
|1346
|877,59
|1
|100
|65,8
|27/04/2026
|7
|7500
|4795
|6
|11978
|7955,02
|28/04/2026
|12
|14912
|9867,62
|1
|524
|358,42
|29/04/2026
|7
|2588
|1662,2
|1
|100
|64,6
|30/04/2026
|45
|6454
|4103,11
|8
|1023
|656,77
|04/05/2026
|4
|1046
|656,89
|11
|22127
|14625,23
|05/05/2026
|15
|14116
|9390,26
|4
|4500
|3033
|06/05/2026
|6
|5000
|3310
|11
|7500
|5020
|07/05/2026
|8
|8531
|5636,61
|5
|5000
|3320
|08/05/2026
|3
|1212
|807,19
|26
|15000
|10045
|11/05/2026
|7
|4635
|3125,77
|12
|9476
|6459,49
|12/05/2026
|2
|1329
|906,39
|6
|5001
|3475,69
|13/05/2026
|2
|910
|616,98
|135
|17492
|12324,27
|14/05/2026
|1
|1
|0,72
|16
|15009
|11181,48
|15/05/2026
|1
|1
|0,78
|4
|5001
|3895,78
|18/05/2026
|5
|5001
|4140,84
|2
|2501
|2150,84
|19/05/2026
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7500
|6625
|20/05/2026
|1
|1
|0,87
|3
|2520
|2192,59
|21/05/2026
|17
|10914
|8954,42
|22
|14181
|11886,86
|22/05/2026
|7
|4109
|3644,64
|10
|3156
|2809,1
|25/05/2026
|4
|5001
|4385,88
|2
|2501
|2220,88
|26/05/2026
|8
|6178
|5419,45
|10
|6178
|5448,3
|27/05/2026
|7
|4201
|3642,24
|9
|4202
|3664,14
|28/05/2026
|4
|6431
|5517,62
|7
|4302
|3695,37
|29/05/2026
|1
|1
|0,88
|1
|1
|0,88
|01/06/2026
|17
|20986
|18066,16
|4
|417
|363,14
|02/06/2026
|12
|8916
|7520,08
|10
|6719
|5670,71
|03/06/2026
|5
|9095
|7557,47
|5
|301
|249,25
|04/06/2026
|1
|1
|0,84
|1
|1
|0,84
|05/06/2026
|4
|3001
|2487,84
|1
|1
|0,84
|08/06/2026
|4
|3000
|2520
|0
|0
|0
|09/06/2026
|25
|21490
|17421,21
|17
|17045
|14008,61
|10/06/2026
|7
|6473
|5438,82
|11
|2419
|2029,73
|11/06/2026
|15
|17090
|13854,18
|8
|2729
|2216,59
|12/06/2026
|3
|2404
|1908,78
|4
|2404
|1918,39
|15/06/2026
|6
|7098
|5749,18
|11
|3282
|2664,77
|16/06/2026
|13
|5760
|4646,87
|14
|9441
|7684,46
|17/06/2026
|13
|17150
|13872,08
|8
|4623
|3827,8
|18/06/2026
|8
|7170
|5793,72
|14
|579
|468,48
|19/06/2026
|5
|1853
|1486,31
|3
|51
|41,31
|22/06/2026
|5
|2430
|1934,25
|2
|2
|1,61
|23/06/2026
|1
|1
|0,79
|4
|158
|125,77
|24/06/2026
|10
|8379
|6509,37
|2
|2
|1,59
|25/06/2026
|9
|3570
|2648,24
|9
|3551
|2639,3
|26/06/2026
|5
|2050
|1506,63
|3
|4
|2,97
|29/06/2026
|14
|5527
|3913,43
|16
|5527
|3935,54
|30/06/2026
|7
|1923
|1370,84
|9
|1923
|1395,93
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym1xksaXl2fGmZ+blJpoamZkaWqUx5SaaGqdxJOclMfJbXFmxppobcWVZnJqlm5r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
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