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WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker-Symbol: 19R
Stuttgart
08.07.26 | 21:56
0,748 Euro
+1,91 % +0,014
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7520,85623:01
Actusnews Wire
08.07.2026 18:23 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SHOWROOMPRIVE: First half-year report on liquidity contract

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 8, 2026 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in flash sales, today publishes the first half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2026:

  • 788,038 shares
  • 2,312.51 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

  • 172,558 shares
  • 146,195.2 euros

Over the six-month period starting January 2nd, 2026, and ending June 30, 2026, the following transactions were executed:

  • 860 purchase transactions
  • 778 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

  • Purchase: 699,613 shares and 500,105.3 euros
  • Sale: 599,514 shares and 430,011.7 euros

About Showroomprivé

Showroomprivé is a leading European player in online flash sales, known for its innovation and specialization in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of over 3,000 partner brands via its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries. Since its founding in 2006, the company has experienced rapid growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (ticker: SRP), Showroomprivé generated a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of nearly €900 million in 2025, and net revenue of €560 million. The Group is led by David Dayan, its founder, and employs over 1,000 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial Communications
Thomas Grojean
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Financial Media Relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu

Appendix

PURCHASESale
DateNumber of transactionsnUMBER of sharesPriceNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesPrice
Total860699613503105,28778599514430011,75
02/01/202654500241814150008511
05/01/20262400025608110007180
06/01/2026450003375225001725
07/01/2026427881893,54250003475
08/01/2026247123279,16000
09/01/2026350003500121500010850
12/01/2026525011875,757100017935,75
13/01/2026110,79225012070,79
14/01/2026425011950,8110,8
15/01/2026110,79225012000,79
16/01/2026450014025,82350014115,82
19/01/2026101500111650,8475015875,8
20/01/20261144333507,76212371001,96
21/01/2026330692443,85232,43
22/01/2026550003875000
23/01/20261098847342,08245763452,76
26/01/20266117277969575015410,67
27/01/20268125018775,73475015400,73
28/01/2026110,767104258148
29/01/20261075015925,8437633023,02
30/01/2026750763982,8450014035,8
02/02/20261199257718000
03/02/2026425011875,75225011890,75
04/02/2026325011880,76875015755,76
05/02/2026225011890,76326011978,36
06/02/2026225011875,77349013778,17
09/02/2026325011900,76110,76
10/02/20261062564752110,77
11/02/2026537462804,52575015685,75
12/02/202651194883,57210177,55
13/02/202641137841,39110,75
16/02/20262172125,56110,73
17/02/2026825011840,74110,74
18/02/202614100017165,74110,74
19/02/2026325011750,72121750113035,72
20/02/20269100017350,75110,75
23/02/2026375005230000
24/02/20261250017251427298,9
25/02/2026937892588,63000
26/02/2026537132387,67110,67
27/02/2026775004550121957413012,23
02/03/2026110,68110,68
03/03/2026122000012535125001570
04/03/2026425001500102397815745,48
05/03/2026331732005,74221,32
06/03/2026218291170,57110,65
09/03/2026111750010725000
10/03/2026350012975,59110,59
11/03/2026952523070,677150019375,59
12/03/2026330001885,03110,65
13/03/2026430781897,6111150019750,63
16/03/20268136747821,5314150019295,57
17/03/2026450023111,24110,62
18/03/2026225001555132291914989,87
19/03/2026986805774,6771045710,6
20/03/20261063224096,6771693911642,3
23/03/20269125018500,7110,7
24/03/2026225011575,655100016850,65
25/03/202616125028481,36110,69
26/03/2026450003305225011675,67
27/03/2026110,67110,67
30/03/2026225011645,67110,67
31/03/2026576185011,2591750112100,67
01/04/20261299416900,23530112137,81
02/04/2026848143345,95425011750,7
07/04/202616121308331,36000
08/04/2026822361516,01110,68
09/04/2026427661865,3632819,16
10/04/2026825011675,68110,68
13/04/20268125008195469444709,68
14/04/2026899506581,716105317228,19
15/04/20261274604937,68110,65
16/04/2026750983380,27426011743,27
17/04/2026816521080,41110,65
20/04/2026835472302,36110,66
21/04/2026923031478,53272189114608,15
22/04/202622133508899,214530,51
23/04/20261573054807,87728781909,33
24/04/202641346877,59110065,8
27/04/20267750047956119787955,02
28/04/202612149129867,621524358,42
29/04/2026725881662,2110064,6
30/04/20264564544103,1181023656,77
04/05/202641046656,89112212714625,23
05/05/202615141169390,26445003033
06/05/20266500033101175005020
07/05/2026885315636,61550003320
08/05/202631212807,19261500010045
11/05/2026746353125,771294766459,49
12/05/202621329906,39650013475,69
13/05/20262910616,981351749212324,27
14/05/2026110,72161500911181,48
15/05/2026110,78450013895,78
18/05/2026550014140,84225012150,84
19/05/2026000375006625
20/05/2026110,87325202192,59
21/05/202617109148954,42221418111886,86
22/05/2026741093644,641031562809,1
25/05/2026450014385,88225012220,88
26/05/2026861785419,451061785448,3
27/05/2026742013642,24942023664,14
28/05/2026464315517,62743023695,37
29/05/2026110,88110,88
01/06/2026172098618066,164417363,14
02/06/20261289167520,081067195670,71
03/06/2026590957557,475301249,25
04/06/2026110,84110,84
05/06/2026430012487,84110,84
08/06/2026430002520000
09/06/2026252149017421,21171704514008,61
10/06/2026764735438,821124192029,73
11/06/2026151709013854,18827292216,59
12/06/2026324041908,78424041918,39
15/06/2026670985749,181132822664,77
16/06/20261357604646,871494417684,46
17/06/2026131715013872,08846233827,8
18/06/2026871705793,7214579468,48
19/06/2026518531486,3135141,31
22/06/2026524301934,25221,61
23/06/2026110,794158125,77
24/06/20261083796509,37221,59
25/06/2026935702648,24935512639,3
26/06/2026520501506,63342,97
29/06/20261455273913,431655273935,54
30/06/2026719231370,84919231395,93
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------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99195-srp-groupe-cp-bilan-semestriel-du-contrat-de-liquidite-30-06-2026-en.pdf

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