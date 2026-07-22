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WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker-Symbol: 19R
Stuttgart
22.07.26 | 18:01
0,748 Euro
+6,86 % +0,048
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7480,85418:42
Actusnews Wire
22.07.2026 18:23 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHOWROOMPRIVE: Showroomprivé is increasing the amount allocated to its liquidity contract managed by ODDO BHF SCA

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 22, 2026 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in flash sales, announces an increase in the amount allocated to its liquidity contract managed by ODDO BHF SCA.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021 (the "AMF Decision"), SRP GROUPE has increased Friday, July 17, the funds allocated to the implementation of the liquidity agreement entrusted to ODDO BHF SCA by 150,000 euros.

Following this increase in the cash amount allocated to the liquidity agreement, the available resources are as follows:

• 764,091 shares

• 320,931.26 euros

About Showroomprivé

Showroomprivé is a leading European player in online flash sales, known for its innovation and specialization in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of over 3,000 partner brands via its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (ticker: SRP), Showroomprivé generated a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of nearly €900 million in 2025, and net revenue of €560 million. The Group is led by David Dayan, its founder, and employs over 1,000 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial Communications
Thomas Grojean
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Financial Media Relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
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Full and original release in PDF format:
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SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.