SHOWROOMPRIVE: Showroomprivé is increasing the amount allocated to its liquidity contract managed by ODDO BHF SCA

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 22, 2026 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in flash sales, announces an increase in the amount allocated to its liquidity contract managed by ODDO BHF SCA.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021 (the "AMF Decision"), SRP GROUPE has increased Friday, July 17, the funds allocated to the implementation of the liquidity agreement entrusted to ODDO BHF SCA by 150,000 euros.

Following this increase in the cash amount allocated to the liquidity agreement, the available resources are as follows:

• 764,091 shares

• 320,931.26 euros

About Showroomprivé

Showroomprivé is a leading European player in online flash sales, known for its innovation and specialization in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of over 3,000 partner brands via its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (ticker: SRP), Showroomprivé generated a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of nearly €900 million in 2025, and net revenue of €560 million. The Group is led by David Dayan, its founder, and employs over 1,000 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial Communications

Thomas Grojean Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Financial Media Relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

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