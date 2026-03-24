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WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker-Symbol: 19R
Frankfurt
23.03.26 | 15:31
0,660 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6440,74818:54
Actusnews Wire
24.03.2026 18:23 Uhr
114 Leser
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SHOWROOMPRIVE: POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE 2025 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

La Plaine Saint Denis, March 24, 2026, 6:00 p.m. CET - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specialising in event driven sales, announces the postponement of the publication of its 2025 annual accounts, initially scheduled for March 25, 2026.

This postponement is explained by the need to give the statutory auditors the necessary time to finalise their audit work.


The Company expects to report its 2025 full-year results on April 29, 2026, at the same time as the publication of its first quarter 2026 revenues.

About showroomprive

Showroomprivé is a European player in online event sales, innovative and specialised in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands on its mobile applications or website in France and six other countries. Since its inception in 2006, the company has grown rapidly.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé generated gross sales including VAT (GMV) of nearly €900 million in 2025 and net sales of €560 million. The Group is led by David Dayan, founder, and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Benoît Jacheet, Group Chief Financial Officer investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial communication
Thomas Grojean
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Financial Media Relations
Gaëlle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97164-pr-showroomprive-report-publication_eng.pdf

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