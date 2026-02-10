Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker-Symbol: 19R
Stuttgart
10.02.26 | 09:16
0,766 Euro
+6,98 % +0,050
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7600,76809:35
Actusnews Wire
10.02.2026 08:53 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHOWROOMPRIVE: SHOWROOMPRIVÉ ANNOUNCES ITS 2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

SHOWROOMPRIVÉ ANNOUNCES ITS 2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, 10 February 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European group specializing in event-driven sales, announces its 2026 Financial Calendar.

Financial Calendar

EventsDates*
HY 2025 Revenue26 February 2026
2025 Annual Results25 March 2026
Annual General Meeting 202426 March 2026
Q1 2026 Revenue29 April 2026
Annual General Meeting 202525 June 2025

(*) The press releases will be issued after market close. Dates are indicative and subject to change if necessary.

About Showroomprivé

Showroomprivé is an innovative European online event-driven retailer specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands on its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has experienced rapid growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross turnover including tax of nearly €900 million in 2025, and a net turnover of €560 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Benoît Jacheet, Group Chief Financial Officer investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial Communications
Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Financial media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mm5xZ5RuamzJy22eaMuWnJZmmpmTyGDIZ2GYxZadZ5yVbmmTyGqUasacZnJnmmZt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96517-pr_srp_2026-financial-calendar_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.