SHOWROOMPRIVE: SHOWROOMPRIVÉ ANNOUNCES ITS 2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

SHOWROOMPRIVÉ ANNOUNCES ITS 2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, 10 February 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European group specializing in event-driven sales, announces its 2026 Financial Calendar.

Financial Calendar

Events Dates* HY 2025 Revenue 26 February 2026 2025 Annual Results 25 March 2026 Annual General Meeting 2024 26 March 2026 Q1 2026 Revenue 29 April 2026 Annual General Meeting 2025 25 June 2025

(*) The press releases will be issued after market close. Dates are indicative and subject to change if necessary.

About Showroomprivé

Showroomprivé is an innovative European online event-driven retailer specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands on its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has experienced rapid growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross turnover including tax of nearly €900 million in 2025, and a net turnover of €560 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Group Chief Financial Officer investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial Communications

Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Financial media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96517-pr_srp_2026-financial-calendar_en.pdf