SHOWROOMPRIVE: Second half-year report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2025

La Plaine Saint Denis, January 22, 2026 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the second half year achievement report on liquidity contract.
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2025:
- 687,939 shares
- 75,406.2 euros
As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:
- 172,558 shares
- 146,195 euros
Over the six-month period starting July 1st, 2025, and ending December 31st, 2025, the following transactions were executed:
- 799 purchase transactions
- 514 sale transactions
Over the same period, the traded volumes were:
- Purchase: 465,661 shares and 211,855 euros
- Sale: 547,352 shares and 253,935 euros
ABOUT showroomprive
Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the Company has enjoyed quick growth.
Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume including tax of nearly €1 billion in 2024, and net sales of €650 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.
For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com
ContactS
|Showroomprivé
|NewCap
|Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net
|Financial communication
Thomas Grojean, Louis-Victor Delouvrier
|Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net
|Media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
Appendix
|PURCHASE
|SALE
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Price
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Price
|Total
|799
|465,661
|211,855.11
|514
|547,352
|253,935.11
|01/07/2025
|3
|1501
|690.46
|1
|1
|0.46
|02/07/2025
|7
|4,215
|1,917.84
|2
|101
|46.97
|03/07/2025
|3
|1,501
|687.47
|3
|498
|231.57
|04/07/2025
|12
|1,511
|695.32
|20
|45,236
|21,958.9
|07/07/2025
|9
|1,601
|800.9
|2
|30
|15.06
|08/07/2025
|1
|1
|0.5
|16
|25,655
|13,155.07
|09/07/2025
|4
|3,001
|1,635.54
|8
|19,006
|10,419.26
|10/07/2025
|3
|1,501
|816.55
|1
|1
|0.55
|11/07/2025
|18
|18,001
|9,360.49
|0
|0
|0
|14/07/2025
|1
|10
|5.16
|1
|10
|5.2
|15/07/2025
|8
|2,751
|1,408.02
|1
|1
|0.52
|16/07/2025
|6
|6,516
|3,253.79
|1
|1
|0.51
|17/07/2025
|4
|182
|88.45
|5
|8,479
|4,201.93
|18/07/2025
|2
|1,793
|871.4
|3
|5,020
|2,459.84
|21/07/2025
|2
|1,500
|727.5
|0
|0
|0
|22/07/2025
|3
|2,037
|987.3
|4
|10,831
|5,283.64
|23/07/2025
|5
|4,964
|2,389.65
|1
|5,000
|2,410
|24/07/2025
|5
|3,000
|1,413
|0
|0
|0
|25/07/2025
|5
|2,910
|1,356.82
|0
|0
|0
|28/07/2025
|6
|2,345
|1,073.26
|4
|5,001
|2,345.47
|29/07/2025
|1
|1
|0.47
|4
|401
|187.67
|30/07/2025
|8
|2,437
|1,122.15
|1
|1
|0.46
|31/07/2025
|4
|4,501
|2,067.47
|3
|501
|233.97
|01/08/2025
|5
|2,208
|1,014.26
|1
|1
|0.46
|04/08/2025
|4
|2,295
|1,005.21
|1
|1
|0.44
|05/08/2025
|9
|3,000
|1,374
|4
|5,100
|2,397
|06/08/2025
|4
|1,006
|468.8
|1
|1
|0.47
|07/08/2025
|2
|496
|231.14
|7
|5,001
|2,330.47
|08/08/2025
|4
|3,001
|1,387.97
|5
|847
|394.7
|11/08/2025
|4
|1,501
|699.47
|3
|4,155
|1,936.23
|12/08/2025
|1
|1
|0.47
|13
|40,594
|19,540.34
|13/08/2025
|1
|1
|0.5
|2
|1,501
|750.5
|14/08/2025
|1
|1
|0.5
|1
|1
|0.5
|15/08/2025
|1
|1
|0.5
|12
|6,344
|3,275.72
|18/08/2025
|6
|4,501
|2,340.53
|4
|514
|277.55
|19/08/2025
|13
|8,678
|4,401.5
|10
|6,547
|3,419.73
|20/08/2025
|6
|5391
|2,803.32
|4
|1,599
|848.44
|21/08/2025
|2
|98
|50.98
|1
|1
|0.54
|22/08/2025
|5
|2,014
|1,074.3
|2
|901
|486.54
|25/08/2025
|10
|6,019
|3,174.99
|2
|1,526
|814.78
|26/08/2025
|7
|3,063
|1,601.17
|3
|1,115
|588.72
|27/08/2025
|11
|5,919
|3,060.37
|2
|400
|211.2
|28/08/2025
|8
|10,324
|5,125.22
|2
|68
|35.09
|29/08/2025
|11
|7,500
|3,609
|1
|29
|14.33
|01/09/2025
|5
|4,500
|2,151
|2
|16
|7.78
|02/09/2025
|3
|3,000
|1,410
|4
|1,600
|765.19
|03/09/2025
|4
|1,501
|711.47
|2
|101
|48.67
|04/09/2025
|4
|1,679
|785.06
|5
|3,854
|1,811.38
|05/09/2025
|7
|4,323
|2,020.88
|13
|9,091
|4,400.36
|08/09/2025
|14
|10,501
|5,082.5
|10
|5,854
|2,984.77
|09/09/2025
|9
|4,893
|2,393.66
|1
|1
|0.5
|10/09/2025
|2
|678
|325.45
|4
|10
|4.85
|11/09/2025
|5
|1,864
|894.72
|3
|5
|2.42
|12/09/2025
|9
|10,569
|4,854.12
|1
|1
|0.48
|15/09/2025
|10
|6,001
|2,734.97
|1
|1
|0.47
|16/09/2025
|3
|793
|358.44
|1
|1
|0.46
|17/09/2025
|4
|698
|322.48
|1
|1
|0.47
|18/09/2025
|4
|2,274
|1,043.24
|1
|1
|0.46
|19/09/2025
|6
|3,739
|1,678.83
|6
|329
|151.33
|22/09/2025
|3
|1,501
|678.45
|3
|4,871
|2,256.24
|23/09/2025
|4
|3,512
|1,642.04
|2
|2,649
|1,245.13
|24/09/2025
|4
|524
|244.71
|6
|142
|67.02
|25/09/2025
|3
|618
|288.61
|2
|2,409
|1,137.05
|26/09/2025
|4
|1,862
|860.24
|1
|1
|0.46
|29/09/2025
|2
|461
|212.99
|1
|1
|0.47
|30/09/2025
|4
|2,028
|944.44
|7
|7,983
|3,823.36
|01/10/2025
|4
|1,501
|720.49
|5
|1,111
|544.14
|02/10/2025
|7
|6,001
|2,817.48
|1
|1
|0.48
|03/10/2025
|3
|3,000
|1,393.5
|2
|2,599
|1,221.53
|06/10/2025
|5
|1,747
|797.15
|1
|1
|0.46
|07/10/2025
|4
|3,001
|1,371.46
|0
|0
|0
|08/10/2025
|4
|1,683
|758.58
|1
|1
|0.45
|09/10/2025
|5
|4,073
|1,798.13
|11
|875
|391.9
|10/10/2025
|2
|1,501
|670.95
|5
|3,139
|1,401.2
|13/10/2025
|6
|4,500
|1,975.5
|0
|0
|0
|14/10/2025
|4
|1,509
|651.85
|5
|5,266
|2,322.63
|15/10/2025
|5
|3,001
|1,326.45
|4
|3,724
|1,663.48
|16/10/2025
|17
|18,001
|8,114.01
|19
|32,475
|16,562.25
|17/10/2025
|4
|2,201
|968.44
|5
|7,798
|3,550.08
|20/10/2025
|8
|2,104
|955.22
|2
|2
|0.92
|21/10/2025
|9
|8,398
|3,748.19
|1
|1
|0.45
|22/10/2025
|5
|3,263
|1,464.76
|2
|101
|45.85
|23/10/2025
|3
|2,739
|1,219.65
|3
|151
|68.55
|24/10/2025
|4
|4,501
|2,010.45
|1
|1
|0.45
|27/10/2025
|3
|1,026
|466.82
|7
|8,573
|3,898.29
|28/10/2025
|5
|1,976
|894.59
|3
|52
|23.82
|29/10/2025
|2
|1,700
|772.4
|6
|9,120
|4,231.29
|30/10/2025
|9
|9,426
|4,373.33
|2
|2
|0.95
|31/10/2025
|43
|6,066
|2,803.06
|2
|71
|33.16
|03/11/2025
|9
|3,575
|1,626.75
|2
|2,628
|1,206.25
|04/11/2025
|5
|4,035
|1,833.39
|3
|840
|385.56
|05/11/2025
|2
|1,501
|678.46
|2
|2
|0.92
|06/11/2025
|4
|1,501
|678.46
|2
|2
|0.92
|07/11/2025
|4
|3,001
|1,348.95
|1
|1
|0.45
|10/11/2025
|6
|4,288
|1,908.17
|5
|5,203
|2,336.19
|11/11/2025
|3
|3,001
|1,329.46
|8
|2,002
|894.92
|12/11/2025
|5
|4,501
|2,031.46
|1
|1
|0.46
|13/11/2025
|6
|4,305
|1,923.62
|1
|1
|0.45
|14/11/2025
|3
|1,697
|757.78
|3
|2,246
|1,008.46
|17/11/2025
|7
|3,000
|1,333.5
|0
|0
|0
|18/11/2025
|6
|6,001
|2,604.44
|1
|1
|0.44
|19/11/2025
|2
|1,501
|642.43
|1
|1
|0.43
|20/11/2025
|6
|4,501
|1,881.43
|1
|1
|0.43
|21/11/2025
|3
|1,501
|615.41
|10
|21,579
|9,085.11
|24/11/2025
|8
|3,048
|1,282.7
|1
|1
|0.43
|25/11/2025
|21
|1,454
|596.14
|2
|191
|78.5
|26/11/2025
|4
|4,501
|1,813.91
|3
|4,688
|1,922.09
|27/11/2025
|2
|1,501
|585.39
|2
|1,243
|487.25
|28/11/2025
|60
|4,998
|1,998.72
|14
|37,636
|15,416.33
|01/12/2025
|12
|16,004
|5,908.52
|22
|32,315
|13,499.4
|02/12/2025
|8
|9,001
|3,570.4
|12
|15,454
|6,657.53
|03/12/2025
|14
|10,501
|4,473.44
|2
|1,501
|657.44
|04/12/2025
|8
|9,001
|3,783.44
|5
|6,001
|2,628.44
|05/12/2025
|7
|10,500
|4,369.5
|3
|7,543
|2,971.43
|08/12/2025
|4
|4,338
|1,747.2
|1
|1
|0.4
|09/12/2025
|17
|9,164
|3,643.11
|3
|75
|30.52
|10/12/2025
|4
|1,898
|747.85
|1
|1
|0.4
|11/12/2025
|5
|4,105
|1,596.32
|3
|2,489
|990.62
|12/12/2025
|4
|3,001
|1,179.4
|2
|451
|179.5
|15/12/2025
|4
|3,001
|1,170.4
|14
|29,811
|12,335.94
|16/12/2025
|6
|4,501
|1,902.43
|3
|273
|116.03
|17/12/2025
|6
|3,512
|1,469.94
|2
|2
|0.85
|18/12/2025
|3
|990
|405.9
|1
|1
|0.41
|19/12/2025
|7
|4,017
|1,664.98
|9
|9,012
|3,873.05
|22/12/2025
|2
|1,477
|620.36
|8
|8,443
|3,724.56
|23/12/2025
|0
|0
|0
|7
|9,302
|4146
|24/12/2025
|1
|1
|0.45
|11
|6,001
|2,709.45
|29/12/2025
|1
|1
|0.45
|7
|11,026
|5,115.15
|30/12/2025
|9
|10,501
|4,860.47
|7
|13,376
|6,519.44
|31/12/2025
|2
|1,501
|765.51
|1
|1
|0.51
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96110-srp-groupe-cp-bilan-semestriel-du-contrat-de-liquidite-31-12-2025-en.pdf
