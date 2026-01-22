SHOWROOMPRIVE: Second half-year report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2025

La Plaine Saint Denis, January 22, 2026 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the second half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2025:

687,939 shares

75,406.2 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

172,558 shares

146,195 euros

Over the six-month period starting July 1st, 2025, and ending December 31st, 2025, the following transactions were executed:

799 purchase transactions

514 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

Purchase: 465,661 shares and 211,855 euros

Sale: 547,352 shares and 253,935 euros

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the Company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume including tax of nearly €1 billion in 2024, and net sales of €650 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.



For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com



Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Thomas Grojean, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

PURCHASE SALE Date Number of transactions Number of shares Price Number of transactions Number of shares Price Total 799 465,661 211,855.11 514 547,352 253,935.11 01/07/2025 3 1501 690.46 1 1 0.46 02/07/2025 7 4,215 1,917.84 2 101 46.97 03/07/2025 3 1,501 687.47 3 498 231.57 04/07/2025 12 1,511 695.32 20 45,236 21,958.9 07/07/2025 9 1,601 800.9 2 30 15.06 08/07/2025 1 1 0.5 16 25,655 13,155.07 09/07/2025 4 3,001 1,635.54 8 19,006 10,419.26 10/07/2025 3 1,501 816.55 1 1 0.55 11/07/2025 18 18,001 9,360.49 0 0 0 14/07/2025 1 10 5.16 1 10 5.2 15/07/2025 8 2,751 1,408.02 1 1 0.52 16/07/2025 6 6,516 3,253.79 1 1 0.51 17/07/2025 4 182 88.45 5 8,479 4,201.93 18/07/2025 2 1,793 871.4 3 5,020 2,459.84 21/07/2025 2 1,500 727.5 0 0 0 22/07/2025 3 2,037 987.3 4 10,831 5,283.64 23/07/2025 5 4,964 2,389.65 1 5,000 2,410 24/07/2025 5 3,000 1,413 0 0 0 25/07/2025 5 2,910 1,356.82 0 0 0 28/07/2025 6 2,345 1,073.26 4 5,001 2,345.47 29/07/2025 1 1 0.47 4 401 187.67 30/07/2025 8 2,437 1,122.15 1 1 0.46 31/07/2025 4 4,501 2,067.47 3 501 233.97 01/08/2025 5 2,208 1,014.26 1 1 0.46 04/08/2025 4 2,295 1,005.21 1 1 0.44 05/08/2025 9 3,000 1,374 4 5,100 2,397 06/08/2025 4 1,006 468.8 1 1 0.47 07/08/2025 2 496 231.14 7 5,001 2,330.47 08/08/2025 4 3,001 1,387.97 5 847 394.7 11/08/2025 4 1,501 699.47 3 4,155 1,936.23 12/08/2025 1 1 0.47 13 40,594 19,540.34 13/08/2025 1 1 0.5 2 1,501 750.5 14/08/2025 1 1 0.5 1 1 0.5 15/08/2025 1 1 0.5 12 6,344 3,275.72 18/08/2025 6 4,501 2,340.53 4 514 277.55 19/08/2025 13 8,678 4,401.5 10 6,547 3,419.73 20/08/2025 6 5391 2,803.32 4 1,599 848.44 21/08/2025 2 98 50.98 1 1 0.54 22/08/2025 5 2,014 1,074.3 2 901 486.54 25/08/2025 10 6,019 3,174.99 2 1,526 814.78 26/08/2025 7 3,063 1,601.17 3 1,115 588.72 27/08/2025 11 5,919 3,060.37 2 400 211.2 28/08/2025 8 10,324 5,125.22 2 68 35.09 29/08/2025 11 7,500 3,609 1 29 14.33 01/09/2025 5 4,500 2,151 2 16 7.78 02/09/2025 3 3,000 1,410 4 1,600 765.19 03/09/2025 4 1,501 711.47 2 101 48.67 04/09/2025 4 1,679 785.06 5 3,854 1,811.38 05/09/2025 7 4,323 2,020.88 13 9,091 4,400.36 08/09/2025 14 10,501 5,082.5 10 5,854 2,984.77 09/09/2025 9 4,893 2,393.66 1 1 0.5 10/09/2025 2 678 325.45 4 10 4.85 11/09/2025 5 1,864 894.72 3 5 2.42 12/09/2025 9 10,569 4,854.12 1 1 0.48 15/09/2025 10 6,001 2,734.97 1 1 0.47 16/09/2025 3 793 358.44 1 1 0.46 17/09/2025 4 698 322.48 1 1 0.47 18/09/2025 4 2,274 1,043.24 1 1 0.46 19/09/2025 6 3,739 1,678.83 6 329 151.33 22/09/2025 3 1,501 678.45 3 4,871 2,256.24 23/09/2025 4 3,512 1,642.04 2 2,649 1,245.13 24/09/2025 4 524 244.71 6 142 67.02 25/09/2025 3 618 288.61 2 2,409 1,137.05 26/09/2025 4 1,862 860.24 1 1 0.46 29/09/2025 2 461 212.99 1 1 0.47 30/09/2025 4 2,028 944.44 7 7,983 3,823.36 01/10/2025 4 1,501 720.49 5 1,111 544.14 02/10/2025 7 6,001 2,817.48 1 1 0.48 03/10/2025 3 3,000 1,393.5 2 2,599 1,221.53 06/10/2025 5 1,747 797.15 1 1 0.46 07/10/2025 4 3,001 1,371.46 0 0 0 08/10/2025 4 1,683 758.58 1 1 0.45 09/10/2025 5 4,073 1,798.13 11 875 391.9 10/10/2025 2 1,501 670.95 5 3,139 1,401.2 13/10/2025 6 4,500 1,975.5 0 0 0 14/10/2025 4 1,509 651.85 5 5,266 2,322.63 15/10/2025 5 3,001 1,326.45 4 3,724 1,663.48 16/10/2025 17 18,001 8,114.01 19 32,475 16,562.25 17/10/2025 4 2,201 968.44 5 7,798 3,550.08 20/10/2025 8 2,104 955.22 2 2 0.92 21/10/2025 9 8,398 3,748.19 1 1 0.45 22/10/2025 5 3,263 1,464.76 2 101 45.85 23/10/2025 3 2,739 1,219.65 3 151 68.55 24/10/2025 4 4,501 2,010.45 1 1 0.45 27/10/2025 3 1,026 466.82 7 8,573 3,898.29 28/10/2025 5 1,976 894.59 3 52 23.82 29/10/2025 2 1,700 772.4 6 9,120 4,231.29 30/10/2025 9 9,426 4,373.33 2 2 0.95 31/10/2025 43 6,066 2,803.06 2 71 33.16 03/11/2025 9 3,575 1,626.75 2 2,628 1,206.25 04/11/2025 5 4,035 1,833.39 3 840 385.56 05/11/2025 2 1,501 678.46 2 2 0.92 06/11/2025 4 1,501 678.46 2 2 0.92 07/11/2025 4 3,001 1,348.95 1 1 0.45 10/11/2025 6 4,288 1,908.17 5 5,203 2,336.19 11/11/2025 3 3,001 1,329.46 8 2,002 894.92 12/11/2025 5 4,501 2,031.46 1 1 0.46 13/11/2025 6 4,305 1,923.62 1 1 0.45 14/11/2025 3 1,697 757.78 3 2,246 1,008.46 17/11/2025 7 3,000 1,333.5 0 0 0 18/11/2025 6 6,001 2,604.44 1 1 0.44 19/11/2025 2 1,501 642.43 1 1 0.43 20/11/2025 6 4,501 1,881.43 1 1 0.43 21/11/2025 3 1,501 615.41 10 21,579 9,085.11 24/11/2025 8 3,048 1,282.7 1 1 0.43 25/11/2025 21 1,454 596.14 2 191 78.5 26/11/2025 4 4,501 1,813.91 3 4,688 1,922.09 27/11/2025 2 1,501 585.39 2 1,243 487.25 28/11/2025 60 4,998 1,998.72 14 37,636 15,416.33 01/12/2025 12 16,004 5,908.52 22 32,315 13,499.4 02/12/2025 8 9,001 3,570.4 12 15,454 6,657.53 03/12/2025 14 10,501 4,473.44 2 1,501 657.44 04/12/2025 8 9,001 3,783.44 5 6,001 2,628.44 05/12/2025 7 10,500 4,369.5 3 7,543 2,971.43 08/12/2025 4 4,338 1,747.2 1 1 0.4 09/12/2025 17 9,164 3,643.11 3 75 30.52 10/12/2025 4 1,898 747.85 1 1 0.4 11/12/2025 5 4,105 1,596.32 3 2,489 990.62 12/12/2025 4 3,001 1,179.4 2 451 179.5 15/12/2025 4 3,001 1,170.4 14 29,811 12,335.94 16/12/2025 6 4,501 1,902.43 3 273 116.03 17/12/2025 6 3,512 1,469.94 2 2 0.85 18/12/2025 3 990 405.9 1 1 0.41 19/12/2025 7 4,017 1,664.98 9 9,012 3,873.05 22/12/2025 2 1,477 620.36 8 8,443 3,724.56 23/12/2025 0 0 0 7 9,302 4146 24/12/2025 1 1 0.45 11 6,001 2,709.45 29/12/2025 1 1 0.45 7 11,026 5,115.15 30/12/2025 9 10,501 4,860.47 7 13,376 6,519.44 31/12/2025 2 1,501 765.51 1 1 0.51

