Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker-Symbol: 19R
Stuttgart
22.01.26 | 17:46
0,726 Euro
-2,16 % -0,016
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7260,83018:08
Actusnews Wire
22.01.2026 17:53 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHOWROOMPRIVE: Second half-year report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2025

La Plaine Saint Denis, January 22, 2026 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the second half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2025:

  • 687,939 shares
  • 75,406.2 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

  • 172,558 shares
  • 146,195 euros

Over the six-month period starting July 1st, 2025, and ending December 31st, 2025, the following transactions were executed:

  • 799 purchase transactions
  • 514 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

  • Purchase: 465,661 shares and 211,855 euros
  • Sale: 547,352 shares and 253,935 euros

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the Company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume including tax of nearly €1 billion in 2024, and net sales of €650 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.


For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com


ContactS

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial communication
Thomas Grojean, Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu

Appendix

PURCHASESALE
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesPriceNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesPrice
Total799465,661211,855.11514547,352253,935.11
01/07/202531501690.46110.46
02/07/202574,2151,917.84210146.97
03/07/202531,501687.473498231.57
04/07/2025121,511695.322045,23621,958.9
07/07/202591,601800.923015.06
08/07/2025110.51625,65513,155.07
09/07/202543,0011,635.54819,00610,419.26
10/07/202531,501816.55110.55
11/07/20251818,0019,360.49000
14/07/20251105.161105.2
15/07/202582,7511,408.02110.52
16/07/202566,5163,253.79110.51
17/07/2025418288.4558,4794,201.93
18/07/202521,793871.435,0202,459.84
21/07/202521,500727.5000
22/07/202532,037987.3410,8315,283.64
23/07/202554,9642,389.6515,0002,410
24/07/202553,0001,413000
25/07/202552,9101,356.82000
28/07/202562,3451,073.2645,0012,345.47
29/07/2025110.474401187.67
30/07/202582,4371,122.15110.46
31/07/202544,5012,067.473501233.97
01/08/202552,2081,014.26110.46
04/08/202542,2951,005.21110.44
05/08/202593,0001,37445,1002,397
06/08/202541,006468.8110.47
07/08/20252496231.1475,0012,330.47
08/08/202543,0011,387.975847394.7
11/08/202541,501699.4734,1551,936.23
12/08/2025110.471340,59419,540.34
13/08/2025110.521,501750.5
14/08/2025110.5110.5
15/08/2025110.5126,3443,275.72
18/08/202564,5012,340.534514277.55
19/08/2025138,6784,401.5106,5473,419.73
20/08/2025653912,803.3241,599848.44
21/08/202529850.98110.54
22/08/202552,0141,074.32901486.54
25/08/2025106,0193,174.9921,526814.78
26/08/202573,0631,601.1731,115588.72
27/08/2025115,9193,060.372400211.2
28/08/2025810,3245,125.2226835.09
29/08/2025117,5003,60912914.33
01/09/202554,5002,1512167.78
02/09/202533,0001,41041,600765.19
03/09/202541,501711.47210148.67
04/09/202541,679785.0653,8541,811.38
05/09/202574,3232,020.88139,0914,400.36
08/09/20251410,5015,082.5105,8542,984.77
09/09/202594,8932,393.66110.5
10/09/20252678325.454104.85
11/09/202551,864894.72352.42
12/09/2025910,5694,854.12110.48
15/09/2025106,0012,734.97110.47
16/09/20253793358.44110.46
17/09/20254698322.48110.47
18/09/202542,2741,043.24110.46
19/09/202563,7391,678.836329151.33
22/09/202531,501678.4534,8712,256.24
23/09/202543,5121,642.0422,6491,245.13
24/09/20254524244.71614267.02
25/09/20253618288.6122,4091,137.05
26/09/202541,862860.24110.46
29/09/20252461212.99110.47
30/09/202542,028944.4477,9833,823.36
01/10/202541,501720.4951,111544.14
02/10/202576,0012,817.48110.48
03/10/202533,0001,393.522,5991,221.53
06/10/202551,747797.15110.46
07/10/202543,0011,371.46000
08/10/202541,683758.58110.45
09/10/202554,0731,798.1311875391.9
10/10/202521,501670.9553,1391,401.2
13/10/202564,5001,975.5000
14/10/202541,509651.8555,2662,322.63
15/10/202553,0011,326.4543,7241,663.48
16/10/20251718,0018,114.011932,47516,562.25
17/10/202542,201968.4457,7983,550.08
20/10/202582,104955.22220.92
21/10/202598,3983,748.19110.45
22/10/202553,2631,464.76210145.85
23/10/202532,7391,219.65315168.55
24/10/202544,5012,010.45110.45
27/10/202531,026466.8278,5733,898.29
28/10/202551,976894.5935223.82
29/10/202521,700772.469,1204,231.29
30/10/202599,4264,373.33220.95
31/10/2025436,0662,803.0627133.16
03/11/202593,5751,626.7522,6281,206.25
04/11/202554,0351,833.393840385.56
05/11/202521,501678.46220.92
06/11/202541,501678.46220.92
07/11/202543,0011,348.95110.45
10/11/202564,2881,908.1755,2032,336.19
11/11/202533,0011,329.4682,002894.92
12/11/202554,5012,031.46110.46
13/11/202564,3051,923.62110.45
14/11/202531,697757.7832,2461,008.46
17/11/202573,0001,333.5000
18/11/202566,0012,604.44110.44
19/11/202521,501642.43110.43
20/11/202564,5011,881.43110.43
21/11/202531,501615.411021,5799,085.11
24/11/202583,0481,282.7110.43
25/11/2025211,454596.14219178.5
26/11/202544,5011,813.9134,6881,922.09
27/11/202521,501585.3921,243487.25
28/11/2025604,9981,998.721437,63615,416.33
01/12/20251216,0045,908.522232,31513,499.4
02/12/202589,0013,570.41215,4546,657.53
03/12/20251410,5014,473.4421,501657.44
04/12/202589,0013,783.4456,0012,628.44
05/12/2025710,5004,369.537,5432,971.43
08/12/202544,3381,747.2110.4
09/12/2025179,1643,643.1137530.52
10/12/202541,898747.85110.4
11/12/202554,1051,596.3232,489990.62
12/12/202543,0011,179.42451179.5
15/12/202543,0011,170.41429,81112,335.94
16/12/202564,5011,902.433273116.03
17/12/202563,5121,469.94220.85
18/12/20253990405.9110.41
19/12/202574,0171,664.9899,0123,873.05
22/12/202521,477620.3688,4433,724.56
23/12/202500079,3024146
24/12/2025110.45116,0012,709.45
29/12/2025110.45711,0265,115.15
30/12/2025910,5014,860.47713,3766,519.44
31/12/202521,501765.51110.51
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWmckZSblGqblpxrkpmYaJOZl5ySyJWWaWnKxGGda8ubcHJgl2tpZ8fHZnJnlmZm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96110-srp-groupe-cp-bilan-semestriel-du-contrat-de-liquidite-31-12-2025-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.