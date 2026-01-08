Anzeige
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558
SHOWROOMPRIVE: Showroomprivé announces the signing of a conciliation agreement concerning the rescheduling of its debt

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, le January 8th, 2026, 6:00pm CET - a European group specializing in event-driven sales, announces the signing of a debt restructuring agreement with its key banking creditors, under the auspices of Maître Frédéric Abitbol, appointed as conciliator by the President of the Bobigny Commercial Court.

This agreement marks the completion of the conciliation procedure and aims to restructure and reschedule the Group's bank debt.

Key Financial Terms of the Draft Agreement

At the signing date, the Group's bank debt mainly consists of:

  • a term loan for refinancing principal balance of €20 million, and
  • a fully drawn revolving credit facility of €20 million.


The agreement provides for a 22-month deferral of the remaining instalments on the refinancing loan (i.e. two €10 million instalments due in October 2027 and October 2028) and a 22-month deferral of the maturity of both credits, setting the new maturity date to October 17th, 2028.


Other Key Commitments

  • Commitment to not distribute dividends (or other similar payments or distributions) to shareholders until the fully restructured bank debt has been repaid,
  • Modification of financial covenants with the introduction of an annual EBITDA test,
  • Implementation of early repayment mechanisms applicable:
    • In specific cases in which the Group obtains additional resources, such as - for example - in the event of payment by the founders of The Bradery of an additional purchase price (earn-out) under the agreements concluded in connection with the divestment of the Group's stake announced on December 22nd, 2025,
    • If cash exceeds a minimum threshold at its seasonal low point.


This agreement is intended to secure liquidity, extend the maturity of the existing bank debt, and provide the Group with the financial flexibility and visibility needed to continue its recovery trajectory and value creation.

Upcoming Steps

Implementation of the agreement remains subject to validation by the Bobigny Commercial Court, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 611-8 of the French Commercial Code.

Financial Calendar

The Group will finalise its 2024 accounts and publish its 2024 results by the end of January 2026 and will subsequently convene a General Meeting for the 2024 financial year, which will be held before March 31st, 2026.

aBOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the Company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume including tax of nearly €1 billion in 2024, and net sales of €650 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.


For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

ContactS

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Benoît Jacheet, Chief Financing Officer
investor.relations@showroomprive.net		Investor relations
Thomas Grojean, Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mptuYMlqZGyZlnBrYcZpmGhkmm1mlGGYZmXGyZNsZJ+aa21mmJppb5yaZnJmnW1u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95888-cp-showroomprive-conciliation_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
