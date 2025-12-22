Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558
Stuttgart
22.12.25 | 07:51
0,382 Euro
+2,96 % +0,011
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
22.12.2025 08:53 Uhr
80 Leser
SHOWROOMPRIVE: Showroomprivé announces the completion of the sale of The Bradery to its founders

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, December 22, 2025, 8:30 a.m. CET - Showroomprivé, a European group specializing in event-driven sales, announces the closing of the sale of its 52.75% stake in Symmetric SAS, the company that owns The Bradery brand, to its two founders, Timothée Linyer and Édouard Caraco.

This completion follows the letter of intent announced on October 15, 2025, and the signing of the final contractual documentation announced on December 4, 2025, after all conditions precedent have been met, in particular confirmation of financing by the buyers.

Reminder of the main financial terms of the transaction


In accordance with the announced terms, Showroomprivé received a cash payment of €19 million. The transaction also includes the establishment of a €3 million vendor loan, repayable in three equal annual installments in 2027, 2028, and 2029, as well as a €1 million interim dividend already received.

This transaction reflects the significant value created by Showroomprivé since it acquired a stake in The Bradery in 2022.

Terms of the earn-out


Showroomprivé will also benefit from earn-outs conditional upon The Bradery achieving certain performance targets, in accordance with the principles set out in the initial letter of intent and included in the contractual documentation:

  • Earn-outs calculated on the basis of EBITDA achieved in fiscal years 2027 / 2028 / 2029,
  • And payable at the end of 2028, 2029, and 2030, respectively.


These mechanisms are designed to enable Showroomprivé to remain associated with The Bradery's continued value creation in the coming financial years.

Support arrangements

In parallel with this sale, a support agreement has been signed that provides for assistance from The Bradery's founders to support SRP Group in key areas, such as technological transition and digital marketing, until the end of 2028.

This transaction successfully concludes the strategic merger between Showroomprivé and The Bradery, in a spirit of partnership, while enabling Showroomprivé to significantly strengthen its financial structure and continue to execute its strategy focused on profitability and capital allocation optimization.

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the Company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume including tax of nearly €1 billion in 2024, and net sales of €650 million. The Group is led by founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.


For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com


ContactS

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial communication
Thomas Grojean, Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mpiekchtZ5eanWyeaJ1qbpNraZlnmZSZaGOblZeZY5fJm5tpnZhjZ8aWZnJmm2xs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95676-pr-showroomprive-closing-the-bradery_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
