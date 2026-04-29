SHOWROOMPRIVE: SHOWROOMPRIVÉ RELEASES ITS 2025 ANNUAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES ITS Q1 2026 REVENUE

2025 consolidated results approved by the Board of Directors : 2025 Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV [1] ) reached €893 million, down -10.6%; 2025 revenue stood at €559 million (down -13.5% compared to 2024) EBITDA [2] is negative at -€27.7 million (-5% of revenue) due to the decline in business activity, despite a €14 million reduction in operating expenses Net Income stands at -€31 million after incorporating non-recurring items Net inventory was reduced to €52 million at the end of 2025, a decrease of -29% compared to the end of 2024

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Q1 2026 Revenue Decline in Q1 2026 gross merchandise volume (GMV) of -5.8% and revenue of -5.8% Strong growth in the Marketplace with a 45% increase in business volume, confirming its key role in the Group's development Relative increase in average order value (+2.6%) and stabilization of the Travel division (+1%)



La Plaine Saint Denis, France, April 29, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CEST - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European group specializing in flash sales, has released its results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as well as its Q1 2026 revenue, as approved by the Board of Directors today.

Note: The results for 2025 include The Bradery from January 1, 2025, through December 19, 2025, the date of the sale of the Company's stake.

David Dayan, Chairman and CEO of Showroomprivé, stated: "The 2025 fiscal year was a challenging one for Showroomprivé. In a changing market, we made a determined choice to anticipate and adapt our model to remain in control of our destiny. We have therefore embarked on a profound transformation: refocusing on higher-value offerings, ramping up our growth drivers, overhauling our sales organization, and accelerating our efforts in data, technology, and AI. Our 2025 results reflect this transition phase.

Facing a rapidly changing market, we are accelerating Showroomprivé's transformation toward a more profitable media commerce model. 2026 will be a year of execution with a simple priority: returning to healthy and sustainable growth, building on a mixed but encouraging first quarter, by creating a model that is more agile, more efficient, and better aligned with our customers' expectations."

[1] Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) represents, inclusive of all taxes, the total invoiced transaction amount and therefore includes gross online sales-including sales on the Marketplace-other services, and other revenues.

[2] EBITDA before goodwill impairment and revaluation of future acquisition debt; The Bradery contributes €6.4 million to 2025 EBITDA.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97909-pr-srp_fy25-resultats-ca-t1-2026_29042026_en.pdf