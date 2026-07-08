Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. ("Else Nutrition" or the "Company"). The Company's common shares, previously listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol BABY.

Else Nutrition develops clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children and adults. One of its key priorities is advancing a non-soy, non-dairy infant formula product as many babies cannot tolerate either soy or dairy-based formulas. The Company is headquartered in Israel and is focused primarily on the North American market. It has won numerous awards and industry recognition for its products.

"Else Nutrition is a long-established company that has developed a wide range of innovative and healthy food options," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We are very pleased that management chose to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and we wish the team success going forward."

"Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange marks an important milestone for Else Nutrition and our shareholders," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition. "We selected the CSE because of its strong reputation as an issuer-centric and rapidly growing exchange that provides emerging growth companies with efficient access to the capital markets. We believe this transition positions Else to expand engagement with investors, increase market awareness, and further support our strategy of building a leading plant-based nutrition platform. We are excited to begin this new chapter."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)