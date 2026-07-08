Intrusion, Inc. Subsidiary VigilAigent Secures Three-Year Renewal and OmniViz Upgrade with Leading MSP Partner

Contract renewal and upgrade underscores strong partner confidence, expanded platform adoption, and new growth opportunities

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) ("Intrusion" or the "Company"), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, today announced that the Company's subsidiary, VigilAigent, secured a three-year renewal and platform upgrade with one of its top MSP partners.

The agreement represents more than $300,000 in total contract value (TCV) over multiple years, including approximately $108,000 in net-new TCV from expanded OmniViz services. The agreement advances VigilAigent's unified-platform strategy, delivering expanded capabilities that support integrated security solutions and create scalable, long-term value across VigilAigent's ecosystem. As part of the agreement, the partner will fully embrace VigilAigent's "Security Fabric for Enterprise" vision and architecture. The partner is making a full transition to VigilAigent's OmniViz platform for their entire customer base. The expanded commitment follows the partner's recent off-cycle renewal of its entire commitment for an additional 18 months, further demonstrating confidence in VigilAigent's technology, service model, and long-term roadmap.

Backed by a recent private equity investment, the MSP partner is accelerating its expansion into the enterprise market. By standardizing on OmniViz, the partner gains a unified security operations platform that enhances visibility, accelerates threat validation, and enables more scalable managed security services for increasingly complex enterprise environments.

The expanded agreement reinforces VigilAigent's partner-led growth strategy and reflects increasing demand among MSPs for advanced cybersecurity platforms that can support both mid-market and enterprise customers.

"We are very pleased with the momentum the VigilAigent team has generated since joining Intrusion, as demonstrated by the signing of this three-year renewal and OmniViz platform upgrade," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion, Inc. "This agreement reinforces the strategic rationale behind our acquisition of VigilAigent by improving the value of our customer portfolio with multi-year agreements that help strengthen the quality and visibility of our revenue. Furthermore, this agreement also validates our vision of integrating VigilAigent's technology with Intrusion's to create a unified platform that expands our reach into larger enterprise opportunities while providing a foundation for both organic growth and future strategic customer acquisitions."

"This renewal is exactly what VigilAigent was built for: giving MSPs the security operations, intelligence, automation, and enterprise-grade support they need to confidently serve larger, more complex customers," said Mark Porter, President of VigilAigent. "This partner is a sophisticated MSP with ambitious growth plans, and their decision to expand their commitment and move fully to OmniViz validates the value of our partner-first model. "

OmniViz

OmniVizis VigilAigent's unified cybersecurity fabric, an open ecosystem that combines visibility, correlation, triage, and response capabilities into a single operational view. Built to support MSPs and their customers, OmniViz helps partners reduce operational complexity, strengthen service delivery, and support enterprise-level security needs with the backing of VigilAigent's Special Aigents and agentic Ai-driven technology.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion's commercial solutions.

About VigilAigent

VigilAigent, a subsidiary of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), is redefining managed security with Ai-powered technology, human expertise, and a partner-first delivery model. Built for MSPs, MSSPs, and enterprise environments to deliver faster threat identification, deeper context, and more effective response. By unifying security visibility, intelligent automation, and expert human validation, VigilAigent helps partners protect customers, scale their security practices, and deliver enterprise-grade cyber defense.

For more information, visit www.vigilaigent.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including statements regarding our financial position; our ability to continue our business as a going concern; our business, sales, and marketing strategies and plans; our ability to successfully market, sell, and deliver our Intrusion Shield commercial product and solutions to an expanding customer base; are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, such statements.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as the same may be updated from time to time.

The forward-looking statements made herein relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

IR Contact:

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll

INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intrusion-inc.-subsidiary-vigilaigent-secures-three-year-renewal-1188300