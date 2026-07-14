Intrusion, Inc. & VigilAigent Announce Registration for Technology & Innovation Day

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) ("Intrusion" or the "Company"), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, today announced the public registration for the Company's previously announced Technology & Innovation Day, which will take place on July 22, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The event will highlight the combined power of Intrusion Shield Technology and VigilAigent's AI platform and will be hosted by Intrusion's CEO, Tony Scott, VigilAigent's President, Mark Porter, and members of the combined engineering and product teams.

Investors, analysts, channel partners, prospective customers, and industry leaders who are interested in learning more about the Company's next-generation AI-native cybersecurity platform can register for the event using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast Registration: https://www.vigilaigent.com/tech-day-reg

About Intrusion, Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion's commercial solutions.

About VigilAigent

VigilAigent, a subsidiary of Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), is redefining managed security with Ai-powered technology, human expertise, and a partner-first delivery model. Built for MSPs, MSSPs, and enterprise environments to deliver faster threat identification, deeper context, and more effective response. By unifying security visibility, intelligent automation, and expert human validation, VigilAigent helps partners protect customers, scale their security practices, and deliver enterprise-grade cyber defense.

For more information, visit www.vigilaigent.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including statements regarding our financial position; our ability to continue our business as a going concern; our business, sales, and marketing strategies and plans; our ability to successfully market, sell, and deliver our Intrusion Shield commercial product and solutions to an expanding customer base; are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, such statements.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as the same may be updated from time to time.

The forward-looking statements made herein relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

IR Contact:

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll

INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intrusion-inc.-and-vigilaigent-announce-registration-for-technolo-1190966