Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Inc. Announces Technology Showcase Highlighting the Combined Power of TraceCop and VigilAigent's AI Platform

Technology Day to feature live demonstrations of the Company's next-generation AI-native cybersecurity platform and long-term product roadmap

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) ("Intrusion" or the "Company"), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, today announced that it will host an exclusive Technology & Innovation Day at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, providing investors, analysts, channel partners, prospective customers, and industry leaders with an in-depth look at the Company's next-generation AI-native cybersecurity platform following its recently announced acquisition of a controlling interest in VigilAigent.

Hosted by Chief Executive Officer Tony Scott, Mark Porter, and members of the combined engineering and product teams, the event will feature live technology demonstrations, product roadmap discussions, customer use cases, and a question-and-answer session with executive leadership.

Attendees will experience firsthand how Intrusion's proprietary TraceCop cyber intelligence database and VigilAigent's autonomous AI platform, The Oracle, work together to identify, correlate, prioritize, and respond to cyber threats in near real time.

Technology demonstrations are expected to include:

Live demonstrations of The Oracle and VigilAigent's Virtual Aigents

OmniViz NeXDR security operations platform

Integration of TraceCop intelligence with AI-driven detection and response

Autonomous investigation and response workflows

Commercial cybersecurity use cases for enterprises and managed service providers

Product roadmap and future platform vision

"This combination represents far more than the combination of two companies," said Tony Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Intrusion. "Technology Day will give attendees an opportunity to see firsthand how our combined capabilities create a differentiated cybersecurity platform built for the AI era. We believe the best way to appreciate this opportunity is through live demonstrations of what our teams have built."

"Our goal has always been to augment cybersecurity professionals with intelligent autonomous technology," said Mark Porter, of VigilAigent. "Technology Day will showcase how combining TraceCop's decades of cyber intelligence with The Oracle's agentic AI capabilities creates a powerful platform capable of delivering faster detection, deeper context, and increasingly autonomous security operations."

Mark Porter added, "Beyond demonstrating the technology, we'll discuss how this platform creates meaningful commercial opportunities across enterprise customers, managed service providers, and strategic partners. We're excited to engage directly with investors, analysts, and prospective customers as we outline the future of the combined company."

Additional details regarding webcast availability, and registration information will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is TraceCop, a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion's commercial solutions.

Its most recent solution is Intrusion Shield - a next-generation network security platform designed to detect and prevent threats in real time. In observe mode, Shield delivers analytical insights powered by Intrusion's exclusive data, helping organizations identify unseen patterns and previously unknown risks. In protect mode, it monitors traffic flow and automatically blocks known malicious and unknown connections from entering or exiting the network - providing a powerful defense against Zero-Day threats and ransomware. By integrating Shield into a network, organizations can elevate their overall security posture and enhance the performance of their broader cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including statements regarding our financial position; our ability to continue our business as a going concern; our business, sales, and marketing strategies and plans; our ability to successfully market, sell, and deliver our Intrusion Shield commercial product and solutions to an expanding customer base; are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, such statements.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as the same may be updated from time to time.

The forward-looking statements made herein relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

IR Contact:

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll

INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intrusion-inc.-announces-technology-showcase-highlighting-the-com-1185062