Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at June 30st 2026:

7,625 shares

1 472 335

From 12/31/2025 to 06/30/2026, the following volumes were negotiated:

Transactions volume Shares exchanged Transaction amount in € Purchase 5,909 338,043 16,417,492.48 Sale 5,307 330,418 16,019,956.03

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on June, 30th 2025:

0 share

1,869,871

Following the reorganization within the Rothschild Co group and the transfer of market-making activities from Rothschild Co Martin Maurel to Rothschild Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has taken over management of the liquidity agreement for SEB [Euronext Paris FR0000121709], effective July 1, 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity agreement or the resources allocated to its implementation, details of which are published in the semi-annual reports.

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SEB SA ¦

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €55,337,770 - Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

Headquarter: 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708444383/en/

Contacts:

Groupe SEB