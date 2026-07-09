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WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Stuttgart
09.07.26 | 11:16
2,960 Euro
+2,78 % +0,080
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9403,06011:41
PR Newswire
09.07.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Moonpig Group Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

Moonpig Group Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

9 July 2026

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

Following announcement on 25 June 2026 of the Company's annual results for the year ended 30 April 2026, the following documents will be posted to shareholders on 10 July 2026:

·

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2026; and

·

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026.

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 30 April 2026 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's corporate website at https://www.moonpig.group/

The Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00 am (BST) on Wednesday 16 September 2026 at the offices of RBC Europe Limited, 100 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AA. Further details regarding the arrangements for the Annual General Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting. Any changes to these arrangements will be communicated to shareholders via our website, and, where appropriate, by Stock Exchange announcement.

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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