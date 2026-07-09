KEY HIGHLIGHTS

A high-definition magnetic survey was completed on the Ecru Gold Project.

Magnetic and Gravity data are currently being processed and interpreted to provide geophysical support to Ecru drill targeting.

Previously identified hornfels alteration is a critical indicator for Robertson-style gold mineralisation, and a follow-up mapping phase will be completed on the project to better define it and cover all outcrop areas.

"Building a resilient, science-based data package to support exploration activities and eventual drill design is the Aurbis way, and we are pleased with the progress made on the Ecru Gold project.

The Hornfels alteration identified by our mapping was a critical and extremely exciting discovery. It will form the foundation of our targeting work. All additional activities, including geophysical and geochemical interpretation, will assist in fine-tuning the drill design on Ecru."

- Johan Lambrechts (CEO)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Aurbis Resources Corp. (CSE: AURR) (Aurbis, AURR or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed several remote sensing activities on its 100% owned Ecru Gold Project, in Lander County, Nevada.

A high-definition magnetic survey with 50m x 50m line spacing was completed over the Ecru project to support the growing dataset being compiled for the project. The magnetic data is currently being processed and interpreted by Fathom Geophysics, and deliverables will include a 3D model of the dataset and structural interpretations. The identification of hornfels alteration (announced 17 June 2026) is a significant geological advancement for the project, and the magnetic interpretation will help identify the final drill targets associated with the hornfels alteration. Hornfels alteration is closely associated with the Robertson-Style intrusion-related gold mineralisation.

In addition to the magnetic survey, LiDAR and photogrammetry surveys were also completed on Ecru. These will assist in identifying historical workings and other surface anomalies, adding another layer of data to the project. Accurate elevation data will allow optimal processing of the 100m x 100m-spaced gravity data, which is also currently being interpreted by Fathom Geophysics.

A follow-up mapping program is planned for the Ecru project and will provide more detail in high-priority areas already identified. It will also expand the mapped area to include all outcrops on the project. The geochemistry from both mapping phases will be a critical dataset for the final drill design.

The Ecru Magnetic Survey

The High-definition magnetic survey completed on the Ecru Gold Project comprised 50m x 50m line spacings and was flown at 30m above the ground in a north-to-south orientation. The survey was designed to be close-spaced and deliver high-definition results because the magnetic signature expected from Robertson-Style "hornfels/skarn reduced intrusion-related" gold mineralisation is likely to be subtle, and the increased data density will give more detail.

Aurbis expects to see a subtle magnetic signature (rather than a strong or high-contrast one) due to the mineralogy (Ilmenite) of the Tenabo stock, which hosts the Robertson deposit. Given Ecru's proximity to Robertson, the Ecru intrusion will likely share this host mineralization. Unlike magnetite-bearing intrusives (which produce strong, high-contrast magnetic datasets), ilmenite-series intrusions are characteristically low in magnetic susceptibility. and express as a subdued magnetic anomaly relative to surrounding rocks. Aurbis interprets this as a key feature of reduced intrusion-related gold systems globally and expects to see this magnetic characteristic at Ecru.

The magnetic dataset acquired by Aurbis is currently being interpreted by Fathom Geophysics. Deliverables will include a structural interpretation of the data and a 3D model of the magnetic dataset to assist in understanding the depth to the target.





Figure 1: Image of the raw magnetic data collected on Ecru.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8152/304556_img1.jpg

Figure 1 represents a Raw image of the magnetic data collected on Ecru as discussed in this announcement. The data is unprocessed, and individual N-S flight lines are still visible. It serves only to show the clear identification of the intrusion at Ecru. We look forward to the processed data.

Gravity Processing and Interpretation

Aurbis identified a detailed 100m x 100m gravity dataset over the Ecru project area, which was collected by S2 Resources (ASX announcement: 25 September 2019). Aurbis has commissioned Fathom Geophysics to process and interpret the gravity dataset along with the newly acquired magnetic data to assist in target identification and delineation.

As with the magnetic dataset, the gravity anomaly anticipated at Ecru will likely be a subtle gravity high. The emplacement of the Robertson intrusion resulted in contact metamorphism of the host siliciclastic rocks, forming a contact aureole up to 1 km from the intrusion, within which hornfels alteration occurred. Hornfels alteration generally increases density, which can produce a subtle gravity high relative to the surrounding lower-density host rocks.

The strong hornfels alteration identified during the first phase of mapping and announced by Aurbis on the 17th of June is critical to the discovery potential of gold mineralisation on Ecru. The ore deposits within the Tenabo district (including Robertson) surrounding the Ecru project can be broadly characterized as hornfels/skarn systems associated with reduced intrusion-related systems within the Tenabo pluton1. The mineralization style of Robertson, and therefore the target style at Ecru, is the hornfelsed zone associated with the contact aureole of a reduced intrusion. Hornfels is a significant and well-documented indicator characteristic at the Robertson deposit, and Gold mineralisation at the Robertson Gold Deposit is associated with the contact metamorphism of the host rocks into hornfels, within a 1km aureole from the stock2.

The hornfels zone identified during the mapping phase is a defining characteristic of this type of gold mineralisation, and its increased density characteristics will be used to identify buried targets in the gravity dataset, relative to the mapped zones. Aurbis is enthusiastically awaiting the results of the gravity and magnetic data interpretation.

In addition to the activities described above relating to magnetic and gravity datasets, Aurbis also completed LiDAR and photogrammetry surveys over the Ecru Gold Project, which will be incorporated into the full data suite and assist with data analysis and target identification.

Future Activities

Given the importance of the Hornfels alteration to Robertson-Style gold mineralisation, the Company will conduct a second phase of mapping and sampling on the Ecru Gold project. This second phase will focus on identifying any additional hornfels-altered areas and mapping all remaining outcrop areas. Just like the first phase of mapping, samples will be collected and sent for assay analysis. The geochemical results for all rock samples are expected to be received about 6 weeks after submission and will be vital to the final drill target identification.

The results of the Magnetic and Gravity data interpretation are highly anticipated by Aurbis and will directly influence the final geophysical step before final drill design: a targeted IP survey to identify specific conductive, sulphide-bearing areas associated with the hornfels zones and geochemical target areas.

We believe this is a robust exploration plan and gives the Company the best likelihood of success for discovery on the Ecru Gold Project.

We look forward to keeping our investors and followers informed of our progress.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Footnotes:

1 Exploring for structurally concealed Carlin-type mineralization: A case study from the northern Shoshone Range, Nevada, USA, Carson A. Richardson, Eric Seedorff

2 Paragenetic Evolution of the Robertson Deposit: Eocene Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Deposit in the Northern Shoshone Range, Nevada, Mankins, Neal et al.

Qualified Person

Johan Lambrechts, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. Mr Lambrechts is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (#5900). He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Lambrechts is not independent of the Company, as he is a director of the Company.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors.

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Source: Aurbis Resources Corp.