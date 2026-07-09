Xactly Corporation: Xactly Named a Leader by Gartner in 2026 Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management

Recognized for our Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Xactly , the global leader in AI-driven sales performance orchestration, today announced that it has been named in the 2026 Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management by Gartner, with a top right placement in the Leader quadrant. This is a significant third-party recognition from a trusted analyst firm, evaluating Xactly across both dimensions Gartner assesses: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

We feel the placement reflects Xactly's strength across all three core use cases evaluated in the research: Sales Planning, Incentive Compensation Management, and Performance Analytics.

"To me, being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management is a significant validation of our vision to transform revenue performance with AI," said Arnab Mishra, CEO of Xactly. "As modern enterprises grapple with increasing complexity, the market is shifting from siloed point solutions to the need for holistic orchestration across the entire revenue lifecycle. We feel this recognition confirms that our AI-driven Intelligent Revenue Platform is the orchestration engine for organizations looking to align, adapt, and drive sustained revenue growth at scale."

Xactly's unified platform and data model give it a unique ability to execute across the entire lifecycle for revenue teams. Through Extend, Intelligence, and its marketplace, customers and partners create their own workflows, applications, and AI agents.

Learn more about the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management, Sandhya Mahadevan, 6 July 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Xactly

Xactly is the global leader in AI-driven Sales Performance Orchestration built for the world's most ambitious revenue engines. Building on two decades of industry leadership, Xactly is redefining revenue performance by moving beyond manual management to autonomous orchestration. Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform leverages a unified data model, intelligence, and a fleet of AI agents to synchronize the full revenue lifecycle, from planning and design to incentives and forecasting. Xactly replaces fragmented legacy tools with an AI platform that orchestrates sales compensation and performance to drive predictable enterprise growth. Transform your revenue engine at XactlyCorp.com .

Media Contact:

Brianna Ary

PAN Communications

Xactly@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Xactly Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xactly-named-a-leader-by-gartner-in-2026-magic-quadrant-for-sales-1188285