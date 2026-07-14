Xactly Corporation: Xactly Appoints Adriana Carpenter As Chief Financial Officer

Leadership appointment strengthens Xactly's executive bench as the company advances its AI-powered Sales Performance Orchestration vision

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Xactly , the global leader in AI-driven sales performance orchestration, today announced the appointment of Adriana Carpenter as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bringing more than 20 years of experience leading finance organizations, Carpenter joins Xactly as the company continues to transform how enterprises build, scale, and future-proof revenue through AI-driven sales performance orchestration to motivate teams, improve performance, and drive growth with confidence. Her appointment follows a series of strategic executive leadership additions across marketing, people, product, and technology, reinforcing Xactly's commitment to long-term growth and innovation.

"Adriana's deep SaaS finance expertise, proven track record leading companies through scale and transformation, and operational rigor make her an exceptional addition to Xactly's leadership team," said Arnab Mishra, Chief Executive Officer at Xactly. "Her experience building high-performing finance organizations and partnering across go-to-market, product, and technology will be instrumental as we continue investing in innovation, scaling our business, and powering the revenue engine of the companies changing the world."

As CFO, Carpenter will oversee Xactly's global finance organization. She will play a key role in supporting Xactly's growth strategy, operational execution, and continued investment in AI-powered revenue solutions.

She formerly served as CFO at Emburse, a travel and expense software solution, where she helped drive enterprise go-to-market expansion and managed global finance, including multinational enterprise sales motion and treasury optimization. On AI innovation, she partnered with Product & Technology to prioritize AI investment and deliver market leading innovations. Prior to Emburse, Carpenter served as the SVP of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Ping Identity, where she led the company through a business model transformation, a private equity buyout, and an IPO.

"Xactly has long been a trusted partner to companies looking to improve revenue performance, and I'm excited to join at such a momentous time for the business," said Carpenter. "Organizations are under increasing pressure to improve visibility, agility, and accountability across the revenue lifecycle. Xactly's combination of deep revenue expertise, AI innovation, and long-standing customer relationships creates a unique opportunity to help businesses navigate that complexity."

To learn more about Xactly and its leadership team, please visit our website .

About Xactly

Xactly is the global leader in AI-driven Sales Performance Orchestration built for the world's most ambitious revenue engines. Building on two decades of industry leadership, Xactly is redefining revenue performance by moving beyond manual management to autonomous orchestration. Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform leverages a unified data model, intelligence, and a fleet of AI agents to synchronize the full revenue lifecycle, from planning and design to incentives and forecasting. Xactly replaces fragmented legacy tools with an AI platform that orchestrates sales compensation and performance to drive predictable enterprise growth. Transform your revenue engine at XactlyCorp.com .

Media Contact:

Brianna Ary

PAN Communications

Xactly@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Xactly Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xactly-appoints-adriana-carpenter-as-chief-financial-officer-1189142