Xactly Corporation: Xactly Launches Fleet of Agents and Intelligence Studio for Revenue Planning and Compensation

Fleet of pre-built and configured AI agents to automate complex revenue workflows introduced at Upside 2026

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Xactly , a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today launched its new Fleet of Agents and Intelligence Studio, expanding the capabilities of the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform. Introduced this week at Xactly Upside 2026 , the new offerings showcase how Xactly's Platform is powered by a combination of Xactly agents and agents configured by their customers and partners. The agents are designed to help revenue teams reduce manual work, move faster across complex processes, and operate with greater consistency across planning, compensation, and revenue operations.

Revenue teams today are under pressure to improve predictability and efficiency while managing increasingly complex workflows across compensation, quota, forecasting, territory planning, and broader sales operations. Many organizations have added AI assistants to isolated tasks, but still rely on disconnected systems and manual handoffs to get work done. The Fleet is built to address that gap by helping customers automate repetitive and manual work, streamline cross-functional processes, and enable their customers to leverage agents to improve and reimagine how revenue teams operate.

"Enterprises do not need more disconnected tools. The future of revenue operations is not more dashboards or more manual handoffs: it is intelligent orchestration," said Arnab Mishra, CEO of Xactly. "Our Fleet of Agents and Intelligence Studio gives Xactly customers the ability to turn trusted revenue data into action at scale. In a volatile market, that combination of autonomy, adaptability, and domain expertise gives organizations the resilience they need to plan smarter and perform with confidence."

The Fleet of Agents includes purpose-built agents designed to support key revenue workflows out-of-the-box. Xactly's Fleet of Agents encompass builder agents, workflow agents, and optimization agents. These agents can help teams surface insights faster, reduce administrative burden, and complete work that has traditionally required multiple manual steps. Xactly expects to expand the Fleet over time with additional agents designed to support other high-value workflows across revenue operations. Early examples include Incent Plan Configuration Agent and Dispute Management Agent . ??The Fleet will continue to expand with a mix of out-of-the-box Xactly agents, and configured agents by Xactly or their customers tailored to specific business needs.

Further powering the Fleet, Intelligence Studio is the composability layer that makes the Fleet extensible. It gives Xactly, customers, and partners the ability to create and configure AI agents based on their business rules, processes, and operational needs. That means organizations can go beyond pre-built use cases and extend AI into the specific workflows that matter most to their teams, whether that is adapting compensation processes, supporting planning decisions, or addressing operational requirements unique to their business. Further powered by Xactly's Intelligence Connect, released last year, Xactly's MCP server enables cross ecosystem Agentic collaboration, not limiting Agents to doing work solely within Xactly's Platform, but across the entire revenue performance ecosystem of their clients.

The launch was announced at Xactly Upside 2026, the company's annual customer conference held this past week in Anaheim, Calif., which brought together over 250 customers and partners from across sales compensation, revenue operations, and finance. This year's theme, "Agents of Change," reflected both the growing role of intelligent agents in enterprise work and the people leading the agentic transformation.

To learn more about Xactly's Fleet of Agents and Intelligence Studio, and how they help organizations automate revenue workflows and build more resilient operations, please visit our website .

About Xactly

Xactly delivers the first AI-powered, composable platform for Sales Performance Management and Revenue Intelligence. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Xactly helps leaders connect compensation, quota, territory, forecasting, and RevOps workflows into one adaptive revenue engine. With deep domain expertise and proprietary data spanning two decades, Xactly transforms complexity into clarity, giving revenue leaders the confidence to plan, pivot, and perform at speed. To learn more about Xactly, visit us at XactlyCorp.com , follow our blog , and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Brianna Ary

PAN Communications

Xactly@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Xactly Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xactly-launches-fleet-of-agents-and-intelligence-studio-for-reven-1166592