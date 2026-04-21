Xactly Corporation: Xactly and ServiceNow Launch Agent-to-Agent AI Integration for Revenue Operations

Integrated with ServiceNow Now Assist, the new solution automates compensation insights and dispute resolution across platforms

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Xactly , a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced the first innovation from its AI-driven collaboration with ServiceNow : the Dispute Management AI Agent. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and integrated with ServiceNow Now Assist, the solution enables secure, real-time coordination between Xactly's AI-powered revenue platform and ServiceNow's conversational AI to automate compensation inquiries and dispute workflows end-to-end to ensure a motivated, focused sales force.

The first application of this framework, the Dispute Management AI Agent, is designed to reduce the manual burden of commission investigations for both sellers and administrators. By transforming compensation from a back-office 'black box' into a conversational, in-workflow experience, the framework allows the agent to proactively manage the investigation and resolution process, as opposed to just surfacing the data. This shift reduces friction by minimizing unnecessary dispute submissions, and ensures that when questions do arise, they are resolved within a single, AI-guided interaction. The result is a more transparent, frictionless environment that allows both sellers and administrators to stay focused on driving revenue.

"This solution marks a shift beyond just AI to intelligent, autonomous revenue orchestration," said Chris Li, Chief Product Officer at Xactly. "By enabling our AI to securely collaborate with ServiceNow's Now Assist, we eliminate the friction tax for sales teams and turn complex compensation data into an instant, conversational asset that drives measurable productivity."

This release is the first of a fleet of agents to be powered by the Xactly and ServiceNow agentic framework, setting a new standard for enterprise efficiency through autonomous automation. Together, the companies are setting a new standard for enterprise efficiency by moving from static integrations to intelligent automation across revenue workflows.

"Now Assist is designed to bring contextual, AI-driven insights directly into the workflows where work gets done," said Anandan Jayaraman, Vice President, Product, Sales CRM at ServiceNow. "Xactly and ServiceNow's Dispute Management Agent demonstrates how agent-to-agent orchestration can eliminate manual processes and accelerate resolution cycles for revenue teams. Together, we're helping customers unlock what's only possible when data, AI, and workflow converge - autonomous resolution at enterprise scale."

To learn more about Xactly's agentic capabilities within the ServiceNow ecosystem, including the Dispute Management AI Agent available via the ServiceNow Marketplace, please visit our website .

About Xactly

Xactly delivers the first AI-powered, composable platform for Sales Performance Management and Revenue Intelligence. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Xactly helps leaders connect compensation, quota, territory, forecasting, and RevOps workflows into one adaptive revenue engine. With deep domain expertise and proprietary data spanning two decades, Xactly transforms complexity into clarity, giving revenue leaders the confidence to plan, pivot, and perform at speed. To learn more about Xactly, visit us at XactlyCorp.com , follow our blog , and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Brianna Ary

PAN Communications

Xactly@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Xactly Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xactly-and-servicenow-launch-agent-to-agent-ai-integration-for-re-1158363