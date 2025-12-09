Xactly Corporation: Xactly Unveils New AI Agents to Transform Incentive Compensation Management and Optimize Go-to-Market Strategy

Built on the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform, Incent AI Agents use two decades of proprietary data to drive smarter revenue growth

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Incent AI Agents, the latest innovation powered by Xactly Intelligence. Launching in an early access preview on the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform, these agents revolutionize sales performance management (SPM) by empowering organizations to manage and optimize incentive compensation programs with unprecedented speed, flexibility, and data-driven precision.

In today's dynamic market, businesses face constant pressure to adapt their sales strategies and motivate their teams effectively. The Xactly Incent AI Agents address these challenges head-on. For SPM practitioners, the agents revolutionize the plan configuration experience, driving significant gains in agility and operational efficiency by automating complex processes. For sellers, the new AI-powered tools empower them to better understand their performance and commissions, interact with their plan documents and policies, and initiate disputes through a more intuitive, intelligent interface. By leveraging Xactly's two decades of proprietary data, this dual-capability approach ensures that practitioners can focus on strategic initiatives while sellers remain informed, engaged, and motivated to accelerate revenue growth.

"Our ability to lead the market with AI-focused innovation stems from the core platform we've spent years perfecting," said Christopher Li, SVP of Products at Xactly. "The new Incent AI Agents are a powerful example of this. They leverage our unique AI architecture, which understands the robust business logic of incentive compensation, all running on a unified data and security model. This is what allows us to move beyond automation into truly agentic intelligence, giving GTM teams the speed and adaptability to drive sustained growth."

The Xactly Incent AI Agents offer a collaborative and intuitive experience, delivering capabilities through two complementary agents tailored for key roles:

For SPM Practitioners:

Accelerate Program Design: Rapidly model and deploy new incentive plans using natural language prompts, significantly reducing the time from design to implementation.

Optimize Performance: Gain deep, data-driven insights into the effectiveness of compensation plans and identify opportunities for improvement.

Enhance Agility: Quickly adapt incentive programs to shifting market dynamics and business objectives, ensuring that sales teams are always aligned with strategic priorities.

For Sellers:

Access Plan Insights: Empower sellers to better understand their performance, commissions, and interact with their plan documents and policies.

Improve Visibility: Give sellers a clear line of sight into their earnings, allowing them to explore what they earned and why.

Streamline Inquiries: Allow sellers to initiate disputes and get answers about their compensation through an intuitive, intelligent interface.

The launch of the Incent AI Agents represents a major step in Xactly's mission to deliver an autonomous revenue lifecycle. By harnessing the power of Agentic AI, Xactly is committed to delivering a truly intelligent SPM platform that empowers businesses to drive predictable, profitable growth.

To learn more about the upcoming Xactly Incent AI Agents and the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform, visit the Xactly website .

