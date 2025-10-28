Xactly Corporation: Xactly Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer To Fuel Next Phase of Growth

Tiffany Sieve joins as CMO and Megan Barbier as CHRO to Accelerate Brand Expansion and People Strategy

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Xactly, a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced the appointments of Tiffany Sieve as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Megan Barbier as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), adding two proven leaders to its executive team during a pivotal stage of growth.

"Tiffany's track record leading major brand evolutions and acquisitions makes her an invaluable partner as we advance our global expansion. Megan's expertise in people strategy and organizational development will be instrumental as we scale and strengthen our culture. Their leadership will help propel Xactly's next phase of innovation and growth," said Arnab Mishra, Chief Executive Officer at Xactly.

In her new role, Sieve will lead Xactly's global marketing strategy to accelerate brand growth, enhance customer engagement, and drive revenue. She most recently served as CMO at Paychex and Paycor, where she built and led high-performing marketing organizations, driving strong cross-functional alignment.

"I'm excited to join Xactly at such a transformative time for the company and the industry. Marketing plays a critical role in connecting our brand to customers and driving revenue, and I look forward to building on Xactly's strong foundation to accelerate growth worldwide," said Sieve.

Barbier, as CHRO, will oversee all aspects of Xactly's HR strategy, including talent development, organizational effectiveness, and culture. She most recently led global HR operations, talent strategy, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives at Boomi, with earlier senior leadership roles at Jumio Corporation, Wrike, Bosch USA, Health Hero Network, and AltoWeb.

"Xactly's people and culture are core to its success, and I'm passionate about creating environments where employees can thrive. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to strengthen our talent strategy and ensure our culture continues to scale with the company's growth," said Barbier.

About Xactly

Xactly delivers the first AI-powered, composable platform for Sales Performance Management and Revenue Intelligence. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Xactly helps leaders connect compensation, quota, territory, forecasting, and RevOps workflows into one adaptive revenue engine. With deep domain expertise and proprietary data spanning two decades, Xactly transforms complexity into clarity, giving revenue leaders the confidence to plan, pivot, and perform at speed. To learn more about Xactly, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

