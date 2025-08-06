Xactly Corporation: Xactly Launches Industry-First AI Agents to Revolutionize Sales Performance Management and Go-to-Market Operations

New AI agents that automate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle, empowering Go-to-Market teams with unprecedented speed and flexibility

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Xactly, the global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced a groundbreaking advancement in Sales Performance Management (SPM) with the launch of the market's first AI Agents. Now generally available on Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform, the launch of Xactly Intelligence AI Agents transforms how SPM practitioners operate amidst rapidly shifting market dynamics.

These new AI Agents enable unparalleled capabilities by leveraging Xactly's proprietary pay and performance dataset, unified data model, and robust business logic, allowing practitioners to quickly build fully functioning applications and extensions via Xactly Extend. These new capabilities not only streamline workflows but also address the growing demand for greater adaptability that practitioners are experiencing from their Go-to-Market (GTM) stakeholders.

"The launch of Xactly Intelligence AI Agents is a transformative milestone for the SPM category, and the practitioners who are the engine of go-to-market optimization," said Christopher Li, SVP of Products at Xactly. "We're living through a paradigm shift in how enterprises are structuring their GTM organizations, and there is increasing pressure on SPM practitioners to orchestrate processes faster to enable GTM teams to execute more effectively and remain competitive. This launch establishes Xactly as a first-mover in supporting these needs by delivering truly agentic solutions to SPM teams."

Xactly's new AI Agents transform the Xactly Extend application building experience into a collaborative and intuitive conversation. Practitioners can simply describe the business process they want automated, and the AI Agents work autonomously to determine how to best design and build the application that delivers the optimal experience. This dramatically reduces the application development lifecycle from weeks to a matter of minutes.

The Xactly Intelligence AI Agents accomplish this by enabling the creation of applications through a variety of complementary experiences:

Prompt Mode : Builders can describe their needs using natural language and the AI Agents instantly translate those ideas into robust applications.

Sketch Mode : Users can draw outlines of their solution and the AI Agents will render those designs into dynamic applications.

Collaboration Mode : Users can "vibe code" with the AI Agents to iteratively refine the business logic or visual layouts of their applications.

Build Mode: Power users can amplify the power of the AI Agents by leveraging drag-and-drop tools and function editors to develop applications.

The flexibility of Xactly Intelligence AI Agents ensures practitioners are always in control and empowered to take ideas from concept to live application faster than ever before. This launch represents Xactly's continued momentum toward delivering the market's first Agentic AI-powered SPM platform to support a unified and autonomous revenue lifecycle. A platform where practitioners can easily orchestrate a variety of agents to autonomously define, model, administer, govern, and manage their SPM processes to optimize their GTM operations. To learn more about how this innovation can transform your go-to-market engine, please visit our website. To experience the power of Xactly's solutions firsthand, schedule a demo today at https://www.xactlycorp.com/company/contact-us.

About Xactly:

Xactly provides the only AI-powered platform that combines revenue intelligence and sales performance management so organizations can unlock their full revenue potential. Backed by two decades of pay and performance data, Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform is designed for finance, revenue, compensation, and sales leaders who want to drive quality, sustainable revenue. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Brianna Ary

PAN Communications

Xactly@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Xactly Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xactly-launches-industry-first-ai-agents-to-revolutionize-sales-p-1056852