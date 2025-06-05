Xactly Corporation: Xactly Joins the AWS Partner Network and Launches AWS Marketplace Listing to Accelerate Revenue Performance of AWS Customers

Enables AWS customers to optimize across the revenue lifecycle with leading sales performance, incentive compensation, and sales forecasting capabilities

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Xactly, a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced that they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and the availability of its industry-leading Intelligent Revenue Platform in AWS Marketplace. This listing will streamline how organizations accelerate revenue performance and combine the power of AWS infrastructure and Xactly's market-leading SPM and Revenue Intelligence solutions.

APN is a global community of over 100,000 partners across 150+ countries that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

By joining the APN and launching in AWS Marketplace, Xactly now enables customers to seamlessly access and deploy its AI-powered platform through a trusted infrastructure and proven partnership channel. This listing simplifies the buying process so organizations can achieve intelligent, profitable revenue growth.

"Partnering with AWS and bringing Xactly's platform to AWS Marketplace marks an important step forward in helping organizations modernize how they manage and optimize revenue operations," said Chris Li, SVP of Products at Xactly. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering trusted, reliable, and high-performance solutions that help businesses more easily access the tools they need to drive efficiency, align teams, and make smarter, data-driven decisions in an increasingly complex selling environment."

Through AWS Marketplace, customers can now easily procure and manage Xactly's comprehensive SPM solutions directly within their AWS accounts, enabling faster deployment and increased revenue optimization.

If interested in learning more about the partnership, please visit the AWS Marketplace listing here. To experience the power of Xactly's solution firsthand, schedule a demo today at https://www.xactlycorp.com/company/contact-us.

About Xactly

Xactly provides the only AI-powered platform that combines revenue intelligence and sales performance management so organizations can unlock their full revenue potential. Backed by over two decades of pay and performance data, Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform is designed for Compensation, Operations, Finance and Revenue Leaders who want to drive quality, sustainable revenue. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

