Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TU6 | ISIN: US98386L1017 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
XACTLY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2025 14:38 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xactly Corporation: Xactly Joins the AWS Partner Network and Launches AWS Marketplace Listing to Accelerate Revenue Performance of AWS Customers

Enables AWS customers to optimize across the revenue lifecycle with leading sales performance, incentive compensation, and sales forecasting capabilities

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Xactly, a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced that they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and the availability of its industry-leading Intelligent Revenue Platform in AWS Marketplace. This listing will streamline how organizations accelerate revenue performance and combine the power of AWS infrastructure and Xactly's market-leading SPM and Revenue Intelligence solutions.

APN is a global community of over 100,000 partners across 150+ countries that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

By joining the APN and launching in AWS Marketplace, Xactly now enables customers to seamlessly access and deploy its AI-powered platform through a trusted infrastructure and proven partnership channel. This listing simplifies the buying process so organizations can achieve intelligent, profitable revenue growth.

"Partnering with AWS and bringing Xactly's platform to AWS Marketplace marks an important step forward in helping organizations modernize how they manage and optimize revenue operations," said Chris Li, SVP of Products at Xactly. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering trusted, reliable, and high-performance solutions that help businesses more easily access the tools they need to drive efficiency, align teams, and make smarter, data-driven decisions in an increasingly complex selling environment."

Through AWS Marketplace, customers can now easily procure and manage Xactly's comprehensive SPM solutions directly within their AWS accounts, enabling faster deployment and increased revenue optimization.

If interested in learning more about the partnership, please visit the AWS Marketplace listing here. To experience the power of Xactly's solution firsthand, schedule a demo today at https://www.xactlycorp.com/company/contact-us.

About Xactly

Xactly provides the only AI-powered platform that combines revenue intelligence and sales performance management so organizations can unlock their full revenue potential. Backed by over two decades of pay and performance data, Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform is designed for Compensation, Operations, Finance and Revenue Leaders who want to drive quality, sustainable revenue. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Briana Ary
PAN Communications
Xactly@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Xactly Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xactly-joins-the-aws-partner-network-and-launches-aws-marketplace-1035189

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.