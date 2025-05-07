Xactly Corporation: Xactly and ServiceNow Join Forces to Unify Sales Order Management & Sales Performance Management

Strategic collaboration to optimize revenue performance and sales order management

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Xactly, a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, and ServiceNow today announced a collaboration to provide the sales industry enhanced visibility into Sales Performance Management by integrating it with ServiceNow® Sales and Order Management (SOM). This integration will empower ServiceNow customers to drive profitable revenue by seamlessly aligning sales incentives with sales performance, unlocking new levels of efficiency, and strategic impact.

"This solution represents a transformative approach to CRM, blending innovation with strategic foresight," said Chris Li, SVP of Products at Xactly. "Through our work with ServiceNow, we're enabling our joint customers to better manage their sales teams' performance. This powerful integration delivers the critical visibility sales leaders need to make data-driven decisions, ultimately driving smarter strategies and unlocking exceptional revenue growth."

Xactly and ServiceNow are joining forces to drive revenue optimization by streamlining the Quote-to-Order process, enabling seamless sharing of earnings and incentives with sales teams, and delivering real-time, efficient sales performance metrics to sales leadership for more informed decision-making.

"This collaboration between ServiceNow and Xactly is directly addressing some of the most pressing challenges businesses are facing today: namely, the lack of transparency and inefficiency in sales performance management," said Anandan Jayaraman Vice President, Product, CRM and Industry Workflows at ServiceNow. "By joining forces with Xactly, we are empowering our customers to eliminate friction in their sales processes, streamline incentive alignment, and gain real-time insights into their performance to drive more impactful business outcomes."

Over the next several years, Xactly and ServiceNow will unveil a series of innovative integrations and enhanced capabilities resulting from this collaboration, paving the way for greater efficiency and value for the industry and their customers.

To discover the full potential of our collaboration, please visit our website. To experience the power of an integrated ServiceNow and Xactly solution firsthand, schedule a demo today at https://www.xactlycorp.com/company/contact-us.

About Xactly

Xactly provides the only AI-powered platform that combines revenue intelligence and sales performance management so organizations can unlock their full revenue potential. Backed by over two decades of pay and performance data, Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform is designed for Compensation, Operations, Finance and Revenue Leaders who want to drive quality, sustainable revenue. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

