Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JX4P | ISIN: US81762P1021 | Ticker-Symbol: 4S0
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 18:19
861,60 Euro
+1,48 % +12,60
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SERVICENOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERVICENOW INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
862,20863,9018:36
861,80864,2018:36
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2025 17:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xactly Corporation: Xactly and ServiceNow Join Forces to Unify Sales Order Management & Sales Performance Management

Finanznachrichten News

Strategic collaboration to optimize revenue performance and sales order management

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Xactly, a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, and ServiceNow today announced a collaboration to provide the sales industry enhanced visibility into Sales Performance Management by integrating it with ServiceNow® Sales and Order Management (SOM). This integration will empower ServiceNow customers to drive profitable revenue by seamlessly aligning sales incentives with sales performance, unlocking new levels of efficiency, and strategic impact.

"This solution represents a transformative approach to CRM, blending innovation with strategic foresight," said Chris Li, SVP of Products at Xactly. "Through our work with ServiceNow, we're enabling our joint customers to better manage their sales teams' performance. This powerful integration delivers the critical visibility sales leaders need to make data-driven decisions, ultimately driving smarter strategies and unlocking exceptional revenue growth."

Xactly and ServiceNow are joining forces to drive revenue optimization by streamlining the Quote-to-Order process, enabling seamless sharing of earnings and incentives with sales teams, and delivering real-time, efficient sales performance metrics to sales leadership for more informed decision-making.

"This collaboration between ServiceNow and Xactly is directly addressing some of the most pressing challenges businesses are facing today: namely, the lack of transparency and inefficiency in sales performance management," said Anandan Jayaraman Vice President, Product, CRM and Industry Workflows at ServiceNow. "By joining forces with Xactly, we are empowering our customers to eliminate friction in their sales processes, streamline incentive alignment, and gain real-time insights into their performance to drive more impactful business outcomes."

Over the next several years, Xactly and ServiceNow will unveil a series of innovative integrations and enhanced capabilities resulting from this collaboration, paving the way for greater efficiency and value for the industry and their customers.

To discover the full potential of our collaboration, please visit our website. To experience the power of an integrated ServiceNow and Xactly solution firsthand, schedule a demo today at https://www.xactlycorp.com/company/contact-us.

About Xactly

Xactly provides the only AI-powered platform that combines revenue intelligence and sales performance management so organizations can unlock their full revenue potential. Backed by over two decades of pay and performance data, Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform is designed for Compensation, Operations, Finance and Revenue Leaders who want to drive quality, sustainable revenue. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Briana Ary
PAN Communications
Xactly@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Xactly Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xactly-and-servicenow-join-forces-to-unify-sales-order-management-1024240

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.