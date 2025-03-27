Xactly Corporation: Xactly Unveils Xactly Intelligence to Revolutionize Sales Performance

New framework builds on award-winning predictive AI to fast-track generative AI innovation and fuel enterprise growth

Xactly, a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced the launch of Xactly Intelligence, a framework combining Xactly's award-winning Predictive AI models with new innovative Generative AI capabilities, powered by the industry's only composable platform. Trained on more than two decades of proprietary pay and performance data, this innovation marks a pivotal moment in Xactly's commitment to realizing the future of AI-first sales performance and lays the groundwork for infusing Agentic AI capabilities throughout the revenue lifecycle. The introduction of Xactly Intelligence is just the first in a series of transformative advancements in Predictive, Generative, and Agentic AI that Xactly plans to roll out throughout the year.

"Xactly Intelligence represents a paradigm shift in technology, and a significant leap forward for the SPM space," said Chris Li, SVP of Products at Xactly. "Practitioners today struggle with analyzing their data effectively to extract actionable insights that allows them to operate more efficiently. Our most recent release addresses this challenge by helping practitioners make sense of their data to make better decisions more quickly. And this is just the beginning. We're incredibly excited about the advancements we'll be rolling out throughout the year."

Professionals spanning Compensation, Operations, Finance, and Go-to-Market roles have already begun to realize the significant value these new capabilities unlock, with early adopters reporting enhanced efficiency and deeper, more actionable, insights.

Key features of Xactly Intelligence include:

Incent Data Exploration : Users can leverage natural language to access and interact with data directly within their workflows throughout the Xactly platform, simplifying access to mission-critical information and accelerating efficiencies.

Knowledge Base Exploration : Administrators can use natural language to quickly identify best practices to drive optimal processes. With access to thousands of proprietary best practice articles spanning nearly two decades, customers can ensure they're building and deploying the most high-impact processes possible.

Extend Application Building : Builders can now quickly create and configure new applications and business process extensions leveraging natural language. This simplifies and accelerates the ability to connect and automate SPM processes to enhance end-to-end workflows.

Sales Team Insights: Operations teams can leverage historical data and broader industry insights to forecast future sales trends and team performance to help their organization make more informed decisions.

This announcement represents Xactly's continued momentum toward delivering the market's first AI-powered Sales Performance Management (SPM) platform to support a unified, autonomous revenue lifecycle. A platform where practitioners can easily orchestrate a variety of agents to autonomously define, model, administer, govern, and manage their SPM processes to optimize their GTM operations.

About Xactly:

Xactly provides the only AI-powered platform that combines revenue intelligence and sales performance management so organizations can unlock their full revenue potential. Backed by over two decades of pay and performance data, Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform is designed for Compensation, Operations, Finance and Revenue Leaders who want to drive quality, sustainable revenue. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

