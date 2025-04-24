Xactly Corporation: Xactly Continues AI-Driven Innovation with Market-First Incentive Design Product, Enhanced Reporting, and Application Building

Official launch of Xactly Design, Xactly Reporting, and Xactly Extend's Builder Platform transforms incentive strategies and streamlines data analytics

Xactly, a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced the general availability release of a new offering in Xactly Design, an industry-first product for incentive plan design, and two new platform-enabled solutions: Xactly Reporting, a new modern experience to streamline report and dashboard building with data across the revenue lifecycle, and Xactly Extend's Builder Platform, where customers and partners can build intuitive applications on the Xactly platform. Underpinned by a composable AI platform and unified data model, these innovations will empower enterprises to seamlessly surface insights from any data source, accelerate time to optimal plan creation, and expand the ecosystem of tailored SPM solutions-setting a new standard for how incentive strategies, workflows, and data visualizations are designed, executed, and measured.

"The official rollout of Xactly Design, Xactly Reporting, and Extend Builder marks a pivotal evolution-not just for our platform, but for the entire SPM category," said Chris Li, SVP of Products at Xactly. "These solutions reflect our long-term vision for AI-driven innovation: to empower organizations with intelligent solutions that unlock more informed revenue decisions, and enable more autonomous, optimized workforces. We're already seeing strong early success with customers, reinforcing that we're not just enhancing features-we're reshaping how companies think about incentive design and performance insights."

Xactly Design

Incentive design processes have traditionally been fragmented and time-consuming, marked by conflicting stakeholder opinions, inconsistent data, and manual workflows. As companies strive to motivate go-to-market teams and align performance with revenue goals,Xactly Designsets a new benchmark in incentive plan design by harnessing over 20 years of empirical data to benchmark decisions, drive unrivaled data unification, enhance predictive modeling, cost analysis, and business impact insights.

Key Features:

Integrates critical compensation and performance data across systems to power scalable incentive plan modeling.

Leverages 20+ years of proprietary data to forecast outcomes, benchmark against industry trends, and drive smarter compensation strategies.

Enables teams to fine-tune and pivot incentive frameworks quickly using actionable insights from Xactly Intelligence.

Xactly Reporting

This solution represents a significant leap forward in how Sales Performance Management (SPM) practitioners support critical decisions and ensure incentive strategies are delivering on their intended outcomes. Historically, revenue teams have been constrained by static and siloed reporting tools, often only able to tell pieces of the broader revenue performance narrative. Xactly Reporting eliminates these barriers by offering an intuitive platform for both business and technical users to seamlessly build insightful reports and dashboards, with access to data across the revenue lifecycle, enabling faster creation of visuals with more holistic performance views.

Key Features:

Connects data across the full revenue lifecycle, from plan to performance, to deliver complete visibility into key business drivers.

Enables effortless creation of dynamic dashboards and in-depth reports through intuitive, self-service UI-without IT dependency.

Embedded with Xactly Intelligence to surface trends, uncover challenges, and empower faster, more confident decision-making.

Xactly Extend Builder

This powerful new functionality enables customers and partners to create intuitive applications directly on the Xactly Platform. With Extend Builder, organizations can design, deploy, and scale specialized workflows, user experiences and custom workspaces tailored to their unique business needs-without compromising on governance, security, or scalability. Whether building a custom payroll approval process, sales incentive portal, or multi-system integration, Extend Builder empowers innovation across the revenue lifecycle and deepens the value of purpose-built SPM solutions.

To learn more about how these innovations can transform enterprise reporting and optimize incentive design, please visit our website. To experience the power of Xactly's solutions firsthand, schedule a demo today at https://www.xactlycorp.com/company/contact-us.

About Xactly:

Xactly provides the only AI-powered platform that combines revenue intelligence and sales performance management so organizations can unlock their full revenue potential. Backed by two decades of pay and performance data, Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform is designed for finance, revenue, compensation, and sales leaders who want to drive quality, sustainable revenue. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

