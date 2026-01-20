Xactly Corporation: Xactly Strengthens C-Suite with Appointment of Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation

Kandarp Desai is promoted to CTO and Christopher Li to CPO as Xactly advances its autonomous revenue platform vision and strengthens its executive bench, following recent CMO and CHRO appointments

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Xactly , a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced the promotions of Kandarp Desai to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Christopher (Chris) Li to Chief Product Officer (CPO). Both long-time Xactly leaders, Desai and Li will guide the company's technology and product strategy as it expands its AI-driven revenue platform and delivers increased value to customers worldwide. These appointments follow the recent additions of Xactly's Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, marking a deliberate evolution of the company's executive leadership team as it enters its next phase of growth.

"Kandarp and Chris have both played pivotal roles in building Xactly's intelligent revenue platform and scaling our ability to revolutionize the sales performance industry," said Arnab Mishra, Chief Executive Officer at Xactly. "Their new roles solidify our executive leadership team alongside our recent CMO and CHRO appointments, ensuring we have the right leaders in place to execute our long-term vision. Together, this leadership team positions Xactly to accelerate innovation, scale responsibly and lead the next era of AI-powered revenue execution."

As CTO, Desai will oversee Xactly's global technology roadmap and vision, including advancement of the company's AI, data, and platform architecture to support scalable and intelligent revenue solutions. Desai is also General Manager for India, where he leads Xactly's strategic engineering hub in Bengaluru. He formerly served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Xactly.

"Over the last decade and a half at Xactly, I've had the privilege of working with incredibly talented teams to build a platform our customers rely on to run their revenue organizations," said Desai. "In my new role, I'm excited to continue advancing our technology platform to help customers scale with confidence, innovate faster, and turn revenue intelligence into a true competitive advantage."

In their expanded roles, Desai and Li will work in close partnership to ensure tight alignment between platform architecture and product innovation as Xactly advances its autonomous revenue platform. Li, as CPO, will lead product strategy to accelerate innovation across the company's AI-driven revenue platform, deepen customer value, and drive revenue growth. He was previously Senior Vice President of Products at the company. Under Li's product leadership, Xactly has delivered accelerated innovation and market recognition, earning multiple awards the past two years across AI, sales performance management, and customer experience, including honors from the BIG AI Excellence Awards, AI Breakthrough Awards, APPEALIE SaaS Awards, Destination CRM, ISG Research, G2, and TrustRadius.

"Having spent the past several years shaping Xactly's product vision alongside our customers, I'm excited to take on this expanded role," said Li. "Our focus will be on accelerating innovation across the platform, delivering AI-driven insights that make revenue more predictable, and ensuring every product investment directly supports our customers' ability to grow and adapt in a rapidly changing market."

As revenue organizations face increasing complexity and pressure to operate with greater speed and precision, Xactly continues to invest in leadership depth to meet the evolving needs of its customers and the market. To learn more about Xactly and its leadership team, please visit our website .

