Xactly Corporation: Xactly Partners with ServiceNow to Deliver the Complete Revenue Motion from Pipeline to Performance

Partnership connects live compensation and quota intelligence inside ServiceNow CRM, giving enterprise sales teams the insights to act at the moment deals are made.

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Xactly, the global leader in AI-driven Sales Performance Orchestration, today announced a partnership with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention. The partnership connects Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform directly to ServiceNow Customer Relationship Management (CRM) , bringing Xactly's vision of autonomous orchestration into the daily workflows where revenue is won.

Rather than managing what already happened, joint customers can now act on what is happening, with every strategic decision cascading to the seller in real time across territory, quota, and pay. As part of the agreement, ServiceNow will bundle Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform alongside ServiceNow CRM, giving joint customers immediate access to a unified picture from pipeline to performance, powering a complete revenue system of action.

"For years, revenue teams have operated in two separate worlds: the system that tracks what sellers do, and the one that motivates them and calculates what they earn. This partnership finally unites those worlds," said Arnab Mishra, Chief Executive Officer at Xactly. "When a seller understands the true impact of a deal before close, it changes their behavior, and that changed behavior is exactly what drives growth. This is what it looks like when compensation management becomes performance orchestration."

"Insight creates value when it reaches the seller in the moment they act," said Michael Park, SVP, Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow. "By embedding Xactly's revenue performance intelligence directly into ServiceNow CRM, we give sellers and leaders one connected view of incentives, strategy, and execution, so every seller understands the full impact of a deal before it closes."

By integrating Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform directly within ServiceNow CRM, this partnership bridges the gap between sales execution and compensation planning. Sellers can now see commission and quota impacts within CPQ and Sales and Order Management workflows, while leaders gain proactive visibility into attainment risks. The ServiceNow AI Platform allows teams to ask compensation questions in plain language, eliminating manual work and keeping the entire revenue motion in one connected system of action.

As a ServiceNow Build Partner, Xactly develops and distributes applications on the ServiceNow AI Platform. Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform capabilities for ServiceNow CRM are available through the ServiceNow Store. The integration combines a direct API connection with Model Context Protocol (MCP) server connectivity, enabling agent-to-agent intelligence across both platforms.

To learn more about how Xactly is transforming revenue performance within ServiceNow, please visit our website .

About Xactly

Xactly is the global leader in AI-driven Sales Performance Orchestration built for the world's most ambitious revenue engines. Building on two decades of industry leadership, Xactly is redefining revenue performance by moving beyond manual management to autonomous orchestration. Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform leverages a unified data model, intelligence, and a fleet of AI agents to synchronize the full revenue lifecycle, from planning and design to incentives and forecasting. Xactly replaces fragmented legacy tools with an AI platform that orchestrates sales compensation and performance to drive predictable enterprise growth. Transform your revenue engine at XactlyCorp.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Relations:

Brianna Ary

PAN Communications

Xactly@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Xactly Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xactly-partners-with-servicenow-to-deliver-the-complete-revenue-m-1206318