MSA Safety Completes Acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security, a Leading Provider of Fire and Gas Detection and Alarm Systems

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development of advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructure, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security in a transaction valued at approximately $555 million. Based in Trondheim, Norway, Autronica is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of fire detection, gas detection and alarm systems, and reported approximately $160 million in sales in 2025. The acquisition aligns with MSA's mission and Accelerate profitable growth strategy.

"We are excited to officially welcome Autronica to the MSA family," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and CEO. "The addition of this highly complementary business accelerates MSA's fixed detection growth strategy by enhancing our ability to deliver integrated safety solutions across critical infrastructure, energy and marine applications.

"Autronica's geographic footprint is also complementary to MSA's current market reach and, together with its expertise and leadership in fire and gas safety systems, positions us well to expand into an attractive, growing $3 billion-plus addressable market while delivering on our mission," Mr. Blanco added.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to MSA Safety's adjusted earnings per share in the first full year of ownership, and was financed using cash on hand and borrowings under MSA's existing credit facility.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

About Autronica

Autronica, headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, is a leading innovator and provider of fire and gas detection systems. Serving the maritime, oil & gas, infrastructure, and industrial sectors, Autronica's mission is to protect life, environment, and property through cutting-edge safety technology and dependable service. For more information, please visit www.autronicafire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance, benefits and synergies of the transaction, future opportunities for the combined company and any other statements about MSA's and Autronica's managements' future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation the ability of MSA to successfully integrate Autronica's operations and employees, unexpected costs, changes or expenses resulting from the transaction, risks that the transaction disrupts the current plans and operations of MSA and Autronica, the ability to realize anticipated synergies, MSA's ability to successfully grow Autronica's business, potential adverse reactions or changes in business relationships resulting from the announcement of the transaction, the retention of key employees, global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 12, 2026. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

SOURCE MSA Safety