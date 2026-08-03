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WKN: A1XFCC | ISIN: US5534981064 | Ticker-Symbol: M07
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 08:12
165,00 Euro
+5,10 % +8,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MSA SAFETY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MSA SAFETY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
165,00166,0015:57
163,00168,0015:57
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 14:30 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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MSA Safety Declares Quarterly Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today declared a third quarter dividend of $0.54 per share on common stock, payable September 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2026.

The Board also declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share on preferred stock, payable September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2026.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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